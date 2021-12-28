Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Share Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Summary

A New Market Study, Titled “Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

This report provides in-depth study of ‘Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market ‘using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) in global, including the following market information:

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) including:

Oracle

IBM

Infor

SAP

Anaplan

Workday

Epicor Software

Unicom Systems

Planful

Unit4

OneStream

Workiva

BearingPoint

Broadcom

Board International

LucaNet

Prophix

Vena Solutions

Solver

Kepion

Jedox

Corporater

Wolters Kluwer

Insight software

SAS

Longview

Bright Analytics

Centage

InPhase

Datarails

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Overview

1.1 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Definition

1.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Type

3.1.1 On-premises

3.1.2 Cloud-based

3.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Application

4.1.1 SMEs

4.1.2 Large Enterprises

4.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

