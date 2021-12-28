News

Agritourism Market Global Industry Size and Growth Opportunities With Region 2021- 2028

Agritourism Market 2022

Agritourism Market Industry

Global Agritourism Market research report 2022 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Agritourism Market 2022-2028 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Agritourism from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Agritourism market.

Leading players of Agritourism including:
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
BCD Group
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal
AAA Travel
AlTour International
Direct Travel
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Corporation
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
TUI Group
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Farm to Farm
Agri Tourism Development
GTI Travel
Heartland Travel and Tours
Cyprus Agrotourism
AgriProFocus
Cape AgriTours
Irish Food Tours
Rural Tours

Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Event and Recreation Agritourism

Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Personal
Group

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Agritourism Market Overview

Chapter 2 Agritourism Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Agritourism Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Agritourism Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 Agritourism Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Agritourism Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Agritourism Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Agritourism

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Agritourism (2021-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix

