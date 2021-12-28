Japonica Rice Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Vilaconic Group, Lundberg Family Farms, Parboiled Rice

Global Japonica Rice Market Research Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Japonica Rice Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co., Ltd. (China),Riviana Foods Inc. (India),Pramoda Exim Corporation (India),Vanashree Agriculture Private Limited (India),Sungold Trade Private Limited (India),Lundberg Family Farms (United States),Parboiled Rice (Thailand),Hanoi Trade Corporation Hochiminh City Branch (HAPRO) (Vietnam),Vilaconic Group (Vietnam),Sammimex Company Limited (Vietnam)

Japonica Rice Market Overview:

Rice is an edible starchy cereal grain, a staple food consumed by half of the population across the globe. Japonica rice is one of the two main domestic varieties of Asian rice. Its grains are rounder, thicker, and harder, compared to longer, thinner, and fluffier Indica rice grains. It is mostly produced in more temperate climates. It has narrow, dark green leaves, medium-height tillers and short to intermediate plant stature. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it accounts for about 8% of the global rice trade. China is the largest consumer of Japonica rice, with consumption reaching 46.4 metric tons in 2016. The major Japonica rice-producing countries are China, Japan, Korea, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Egypt, and Turkey

If you are involved in the Japonica Rice industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type (Temperate, Tropical, Aromatic), Application (Direct Edible, Processed), Color (White, Brown), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Direct Sales, Retailors, Ecommerce, Others), Cultivation Type (Organic, Genetically Modified) and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

What’s Trending in Market:

The surge in demand for premium Japonica rice owing to the presence of large Japonica rice consumers

Challenges:

The increasing popularity of other varieties of rice like Basmati and Jasmine rice may hamper the growth of Japonica rice

Stringent government regulations regarding production, export, and import may hinder the expansion of Japonica rice

Opportunities:

There is an increasing opportunity for the diversification of agribusinesses catering to the surging demand of Japonica rice globally.

Agro-retailers and agro-online platforms would benefit immensely owing to the sale of Japonica rice due to increased awareness about the health benefits of Japonica rice

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing technological innovations to increase yields and expansion of cropped zone are the factors playing a key role in the growth of the Japonica rice market

Increase in the acceptance of rice as a staple crop and growing requirements of rice in the rice-based fast food industry worldwide

If opting for the Global version of Japonica Rice Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Japonica Rice market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Japonica Rice-;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Japonica Rice Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Japonica Rice Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Japonica Rice Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

