Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Impact Recovery and Analysis Report |Applikon Biotechnology BV, bbi-biotech GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG



Next-generation biomanufacturing technologies enable stereospecific product synthesis, and these synthesis reactions can be easily customized. These processes can also be cost-effective and environmentally benign. This paper discusses novel technologies to increase yields and product properties while avoiding the drawbacks of extensive extraction and purification procedures.

The information of the key players operating in the market is included in the research report, as well as a detailed analysis of their business growth plans. Some of the key Next-Generation Biomanufacturing companies are: Applikon Biotechnology BV, bbi-biotech GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Esco Group of Companies, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Meissner Filtration Products, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Pierre Guérin, Sartorius AG, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology

In depth Assessment of the Market:

Segmentation:

By Product type:

Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products, Downstream Biomanufacturing Products

By End users/application:

Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins

Regional coverage:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle east and Africa

• Europe

