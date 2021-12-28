Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From End-Use Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global compressed air treatment equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compressed-air-treatment-equipment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 11.9 billion

The global compressed air treatment equipment market grew steadily over the last few years, owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other respiratory diseases. This has significantly driven the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Before entering the air compressor, compressed air treatment equipment dehumidifies and cleans the air. The device aids in reducing the dew point of the air and removing particles that could damage the air compressor. Air dryers and air filters are two examples of equipment that can be used for this purpose. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compressed-air-treatment-equipment-market

Based on product, the market comprises of:

Filters Particulate Filter/ Pre-Filter Coalescing Filter/ Oil Removal Absorber Filter/ Oil Vapor Removal Filtered Centrifugal Separator High Temperature After-Filter Moisture Separator

Dryers Refrigerated Air Dryer Desiccant Air Dryer Membrane Dryer Deliquescent Dryer Aftercoolers



In terms of application, the market is divided into:

Plant Air/ Shop Air

Instrument Air

Process Air

Breathing Air

The end users of the industry are:

Chemical

Paper

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

The regional market for compressed air treatment equipment includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Compressed air is used to power machines, and with rising industrialisation in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, which are heavily promoting made-in-their-own-country initiatives, the market for compressed air treatment equipment appears healthy and is expected to grow over the forecast period. Developed nations such as North America and Europe are already technically sophisticated countries with heavy machine deployment, and as a result, the demand for air compressors and compressed air treatment equipment is higher there. With rising industries in all major countries for food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, energy exploration, and others, the use of air compressors is most common, and contaminating particles must be removed with the help of filters, dryers, and other such relevant equipment to ensure clean air is used in this process. Cleaning the air will aid in the efficient and speedier facilitation of processes by machines, as well as protect them from corroding particles, increasing demand for them, in the forecast period.

The expanding number of FDA safety rules in the United States, along with an ageing population, is causing a major increase in the need for compressed medical air. Hospitals rely significantly on compressed air since it is critical for a wide range of crucial end-uses, i.e., any problem with compressed air quality or delivery can threaten the patient’s safety and health. Because of these characteristics, compressed air systems utilised in this industry must meet a variety of legislative standards, making them important.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are Atlas Copco Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Beko Technologies, Boge Compressors Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Breast Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-implants-market

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gold-nanoparticles-market

Global Hydrogen Generation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogen-generation-market

Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycomics-glycobiology-market

Global Artificial Insemination Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-insemination-market

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zika-virus-therapeutics-market

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-floor-carpet-market

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-gear-position-sensor-market

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market

Global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-event-data-recorder-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.