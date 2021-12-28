Global Mezcal Market To Be Driven By Increasing Consumer Spending In Regions Like North America And Europe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mezcal Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mezcal market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mezcal-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 21%

The global mezcal market is likely to be driven by increasing innovations in mezcal goods in order to leverage opportunities created by high demand for premium and super-premium drinks. Also, rising consumer spending in developed regions like North America and Europe is likely to upthrust the market in the coming years. The demand for premium spirit goods is on rise which is also expected to aid the market growth. Further, the increasing awareness created by events such as London Mezcal Week and Tequila Mezcal Week is likely to provide growth opportunities to mezcal manufacturers. However, the pandemic severely impacted the market in 2020 as the on-premise market (bars/restaurants) were completely shut down.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The word “mezcal” refers to “roasted agave”. Mezcal is a distilled spirit which is made from the agave plant. There are more than 200 types of agave plants and out of this, 40-50 are used to produce mezcal. From start to finish, production of mezcal is a highly labor-intensive process.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mezcal-market

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into following categories:

• Mezcal Joven

• Mezcal Reposado

• Mezcal Anejo

• Others

Based on the mode of distribution, the global mezcal market has also been segmented into:

• Offline stores

• Online stores

The EMR reports also provides an in-depth market analysis by dividing the market into five regions namely North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for mezcal has propelled market players to involve in innovation activities. Madre Mezcal has raised USD 3 million to launch new products and expand its geographical reach across the world. Collective Spirits of UK has partnered with Terranova Spirits and Enmezcalaerte & Fools Gold in order to market their unique and sustainably produced products like tequilas, mezcals, and rums among others in UK and meet the rising demand for high-quality brands in the country.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Pernod Ricard SA, Ilegal Mezcal, William Grant & Sons Ltd, Rey Campero, Mezcal Vago, and El Silencio Holdings Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Oilwell Spacer Fluids Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oilwell-spacer-fluids-market

Global Naval Vessels MRO Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/naval-vessels-mro-market

Global Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-light-emitting-diode-market-report

Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/magnetic-flowmeters-market

Global Landing String Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/landing-string-equipment-market

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laboratory-gas-generators-market

Global Red Biotechnology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-biotechnology-market

Global Recreational Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recreational-vehicle-market

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rapid-self-healing-gel-market

Global Radiology Positioning Aids Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiology-positioning-aids-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.