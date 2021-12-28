Global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market To Be Driven By An Increase In The Occurrence Of Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) therapeutics market, assessing the market based on its segments like cell type, therapy type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.44 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.2 Billion

A rise in the occurrences of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and the number of bone marrow biopsies around the world is propelling the industry forward. Furthermore, the rise in awareness of targeted therapies among the population, as well as increased investment in R&D for various leukaemia, are driving the growth of the ALL therapeutics market. Despite this, the market’s expansion is hampered by demanding regulatory clearances for treatments and the harmful side effects of the pharmaceuticals employed in therapy. Furthermore, the worldwide ALL therapeutics market’s growth is constrained by the patent expiration of blockbuster medications used in therapy and the rising costs associated with therapies. Nonetheless, as the number of clinical studies and new product approvals rises, new opportunities in emerging and developed markets are expected to emerge.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL), also known as lymphoblastic leukaemia, is a malignancy that develops in the bone marrow from an early form of white blood cells termed lymphoblastic. The main cause of this type of cancer is an excess of malignant lymphoblast. The overproduction of malignant lymphoblasts is a hallmark of ALL. When a person has ALL, lymphoblasts overproduce and multiply continually in the bone marrow, causing damage to the bone marrow by inhibiting the generation of normal cells like platelets and red blood cells (RBC).

Based on cell type, the market is segmented into:

B-Cell ALL

T-Cell ALL

Philadelphia Chromosome: Positive (Ph+) and Negative (Ph-) ALL

Based on the therapy type, the market is divided into:

Chemotherapy

Hyper- CVAD Regimen CALGB 8811 Regimen Linker Regimen Nucleoside Inhibitors Others



Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rise in the number of product approvals for treatment is a key factor driving market growth, as is the rise in government and pharmaceutical organization initiatives to raise disease awareness, as well as the advancements in technology for the treatment of disorders, which have been fueled by increased investments made by manufacturers. Furthermore, increased technological advancements and modernization in healthcare devices, as well as increased research and development activities in the healthcare sector, as well as rising emerging markets, will create new opportunities for acute lymphocytic/lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) therapeutics market. However, a rise in the patent expiration of blockbuster pharmaceuticals, as well as an increase in the treatment’s negative effects, would impede market expansion and pose a further challenge to acute lymphocytic/lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) therapeutics market’s growth in the foreseeable term. Because of the enormous number of leukaemia patients, North America is the largest market for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia therapies. According to the American Cancer Society, about 6,590 new cases of acute lymphocytic/lymphocytic leukaemia would be diagnosed in the United States in 2016, with 3590 males and 3000 females. The group also predicted that in the same year, over 1430 people in the United States will die of acute lymphocytic/lymphocytic leukaemia. The total acute lymphoblastic leukaemia therapies market is expected to develop as a result of the growing leukaemia population. However, due to an increase in cancer incidences in recent years, other markets, such as Asia-Pacific, have seen rapid expansion in this market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co Ltd, ERYTECH Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

