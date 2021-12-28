Global Advanced Bipolar Direct Energy Devices Market To Be Driven By Rising The Awareness And Benefits Of The Bipolar Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Advanced Bipolar Direct Energy Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced bipolar direct energy devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.5%

Advanced bipolar direct energy devices have various advantages, including the ability to treat skin damage and the ability to treat gynaecological and gastrointestinal operations. As a result, increasing surgeon knowledge of these benefits and demand for bipolar electrosurgical devices are projected to be the primary drivers of the market. Product demand is expected to rise as the number of laparoscopic procedures conducted rises. The market for advanced bipolar direct energy devices is expected to rise in tandem with the growing demand for less invasive surgeries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Advanced bipolar direct energy devices can be utilised to treat skin injuries as well as gynaecological and gastroenterological procedures.

The market is divided on the basis of product into:

Electrosurgical Generator System

Bipolar Electrosurgical Device

The market is divided on the basis of application into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The global regions for advanced bipolar direct energy devices market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is likely to develop as the number of laparoscopic operations rises. The electrosurgical generator system sector is one of the fastest-growing categories in the market, owing to factors such as the debut of new products by leading market players and its safety features. The hospitals sector is expected to lead the market in the projected period, owing to an increase in the number of gynaecological and gastrological operations performed in health care settings. The Asia Pacific region, which is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the next years, will benefit from the rapid growth of the medical tourism business, support for public programmes, and the availability of educated surgeons.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, (NYSE: MDT), B.Braun Melsungen AG, Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd., Olympus Karl Storz, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

