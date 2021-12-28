India Coconut Oil-Based Cosmetics Market To Be Driven By The Rising Living Standards, Rapid Urbanisation, Thriving Health And Personal Care Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Coconut Oil-Based Cosmetics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India coconut oil-based cosmetics market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, premiumisation, distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 247 KMT (In terms of Volume)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 295 KMT (In terms of Volume)

Skin care accounts for a considerable portion of the market in terms of application. This is due to increased awareness of the benefits of utilising coconut oil-based skin care products. Because of its antioxidant characteristics, coconut oil has seen a surge in popularity in anti-aging products. It is used as a base ingredient in a variety of popular skin and hair care products. Additionally, coconut oil-based cosmetics alleviate inflammation, moisturise the skin, and prevent acne. As a result, they are in high demand in India’s beauty business. Coconut oil-based hair care products are expected to rise strongly in the country over the forecast period, owing to increased pollution in regions such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, among others, since they are helpful in preventing hair damage. In the projection period, rising disposable income, increased competition among leading market participants in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and India’s economy’s slowing development rate are likely to boost market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Coconut oil-based cosmetics are cosmetics that have been infused with coconut oil to give them additional qualities. Anti-aging, acne protection, scar healing, skin protection, and anti-inflammation are just a few of these benefits. Lip balm, massage oil, hair oil, face packs, and face cream are just a few of the coconut oil-based cosmetics on the market.

By type, the market is divided into:

Natural

Virgin

Extra Virgin

Refined

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Makeup Products

Others

The industry is categorised based on premiumisation into:

Mass

Mid Premium

Premium

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Grocery Stores

Cosmetics Shops

Chemists/Pharmacies

Online

Others

Market Trends

The market for coconut oil-based cosmetics in India is fueled by rising living standards, rapid urbanisation, a strong health and personal care sector, and the country’s high growth rate. Increased disposable income has made luxury and natural skin care products more affordable to the middle class, adding to increased demand. The market is likely to benefit from increased R&D initiatives by leading industry players and the growing popularity of coconut oil face masks throughout the projected period. Coconut oil face masks have been shown in several studies to be the best thing that can happen to your skin. Coconut oil with honey is good for dry skin, coconut oil with lemon is good for tanned skin, and coconut oil with baking soda is good for exfoliating. As a result, these factors are projected to boost demand for coconut oil-based cosmetics in India even further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Marico Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

