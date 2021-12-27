Car Steering Systems Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening: Nidec, Mando, Hyundai Mobis

The car steering system is defined as the system which is used to control the direction of a vehicle’s motion. The demand for car steering systems has increased, due to the rise in the number of passengers across the world. For instance, according to the Government of India, in 2017, the Indian auto industry became the 4th largest in the world with sales growing more than 9.5% year-on-year to 4.02 million units. Therefore, the rising number of the auto industry across the world and rising disposable income in developing countries are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (United States),Nidec Corporation (Japan),Nexteer Automotive (United States),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),The Mando Corporation (South Korea),JTEKT Corporation (Japan),Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. (China)

by Type (Manual System {Rack & Pinion, Worm & roller}, Power System {Hydraulic, Electrical}), Application (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, Crossover, Coupe, Others), Component (Steering Column, Sensor, Steering Motor, Other)

Technology Advancement regarding Car Steering System

Increase in Demand for automotive owing to rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

Growing Demand for Automotive and Adoption of Power Steering System

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, among others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

