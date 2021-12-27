Agtech Market Global Study Forecasting Impact | AgroStar, Topcon Agriculture, Antelliq, DeLaval



The research report evaluates the Agtech Market‘s Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in Agriculture industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

Agtech Market is growing at a 19.9% of CAGR during the forecast period. Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top Agtech industry players and the upcoming competitors.

The information of the key players operating in the market is included in the research report, as well as a detailed analysis of their business growth plans. Some of the key Agtech companies are: AgroStar, Topcon Agriculture, Antelliq, DeLaval, Trimble, Deere & Company Apollo Agriculture, Benson Hill Biosystems, Bowery Farming, Ceres Imaging, Conservis, CropX, Gro Intelligence, Impossible Foods, Indigo, LettUs Grow, Meicai, Ninjacart, Pivot Bio, Plenty,

Business strategies of the key players and the new entering Agtech market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

In depth Assessment of the Market:

The Agtech report includes a market overview, objectives, and definition. The examination of the market’s size, concentration, and maturity is carried out to identify potential growth areas.

Segmentation:

The Agtech Market report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of the product type, and end users/application.

By Product type:

Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouses, and Others (Forestry & Horticulture)

By End users/application:

precision farming applications, livestock monitoring applications, aquaculture, smart greenhouse applications, and supply chain management services, and others.

Regional coverage:

The regions analyzed while developing the Agtech report are:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle east and Africa

• Europe

