Cybersecurity For Cars Market Share and Forecast 2027 | Harman International Industries, Arilou Technologies Ltd (Israel), Visteon Corporation, Escrypt GmbH (Germany)



Safety concerns in the automotive industry have increased along with autonomous vehicles and connected cars around the corner. This has resulted in an increased level of cyber-attacks in the automotive industry, which has fueled the need for automotive cybersecurity systems. The vehicle consisting of several electrical components that are connected via an internal network is easily accessible to hackers.

The research report evaluates the Cybersecurity For Cars Market‘s Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in Automotive and Transportation industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

Cybersecurity For Cars Market is growing at a 12.4% of CAGR during the forecast period. Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top Cybersecurity For Cars industry players and the upcoming competitors.

The information of the key players operating in the market is included in the research report, as well as a detailed analysis of their business growth plans. Some of the key Cybersecurity For Cars companies are: Harman International Industries, Arilou Technologies Ltd (Israel), Visteon Corporation, Escrypt GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Cisco Systems, Argus Cybersecurity Ltd (Israel), Denso Corporation (Japan), Karamba Security Ltd (Israel), Aptiv (Ireland) among others.

Segmentation:

By Product type:

Software-Based

Hardware-Based

Integration

Professional Service

Others

By End users/application:

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Others

Regional coverage:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle east and Africa

• Europe

