Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Share Forecasting Compatitors Global Impact |Samsung (South Korea), Micron, SK Hynix (South Korea), Intel



The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is the high-performance RAM interface through silicon through (TSV) technology by connecting multiple memory arrays on top of each other. It uses standard DRAM cells for memory implementation. High bandwidth memory (HBM) is also the RAM interface, but for 3D stacked SDRAM. It is used in combination with network devices and graphics accelerators. Both memory buses are capable of providing higher bandwidth with lower power consumption.

The information of the key players operating in the market is included in the research report, as well as a detailed analysis of their business growth plans. Some of the key Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) companies are: Samsung (South Korea), Micron, SK Hynix (South Korea), Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Xilinx, Fujitsu (Japan), NVIDIA, IBM, Open-Silicon,

In depth Assessment of the Market:

Segmentation:

The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of the product type, and end users/application.

By Product type:

APU

By End users/application:

graphics applications

Regional coverage:

The regions analyzed while developing the Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) report are:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle east and Africa

• Europe

