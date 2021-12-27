Global Helicopter Charter Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From Air Cargo Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Helicopter Charter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Helicopter Charter Market, assessing the market based on its segments like services, charter type, engine type, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 28.5 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 36.0 billion

Because of the expansion of the worldwide air charter business, the global helicopter charter market has grown over time. In addition, an increasing need for helicopters for emergency medical services resulted in market growth in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A helicopter charter is a type of aviation charter, which is the rental of an entire aircraft. The model is based on the rental of individual private aircraft for urgent freight services, air ambulance services, and a variety of other ad hoc air transportations. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

In terms of services, the market is caters to:

• Air Ambulance

• Disaster and Humanitarian Relief

• Transportation of VIP and Passengers

• Aerial Survey

• Film Shooting

• Fire Fighting

• Transportation of Heavy Equipment

In terms of charter types, the market can be segmented into:

• Private Charter

• Business Charter

In terms of engine type, the industry is divided into:

• Single Engine

• Twin Engine

The regional market for Helicopter Charter includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, North America is one of the most important markets for helicopter charter. The United States controls the majority of the market share in the region and is expected to maintain its position as the leading market in the coming years, owing to the increasing ease with which individuals can now access private aircraft and the growing awareness of the country’s overall air charter market. The increased number of flights in the region is boosting the overall expansion of the helicopter charter business. The Asia Pacific helicopter charter market has enormous growth potential as China’s commercial sector undergoes revolution, making Asia Pacific the fastest developing area economically. Because of the region’s growing population of business executives and wealthy individuals, as well as the region’s increasing airports, China presents attractive growth potential for the helicopter charter industry.

The increased demand for cargo charters is assisting the market’s expansion. According to the world’s largest charter operators, the demand for cargo charter is expanding rapidly. The expansion of the air cargo sector is likely to benefit both air cargo suppliers and cargo charter operators. Furthermore, the growing desire for on-demand charter planes is expanding, owing to the need and affordability of wealthy individuals drawn to private charter, which will boost the market throughout the forecast period.

The market offers numerous benefits to its consumers, particularly in the business charter segment, including increased company profitability and employee time savings. The charter freight segment is predicted to increase fast due to various advantages, including quick response, traceable delivery, and secure transportation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are GlobeAir AG, Paramount Business Jets, Luxaviation Management Company, Jettly Inc., Air Charter Service Ltd., Global Helicopter Service GmbH, Abu Dhabi Aviation International, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

