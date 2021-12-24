Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market May Set New Growth Story | Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen, Invacare

Latest released the research study on Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands),Inogen, Inc. (United States),Chart Industries, Inc. (United States),O2 Concepts LLC., (United States),Invacare Corporation (United States),GCE Group (Sweden),Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States),Nidek Medical (India),CAIRE Inc. (United States)

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Definition:

Portable oxygen concentrators are used to deliver oxygen therapy to the patients. The oxygen that is provided by portable oxygen concentrators has higher level of concentration than ambient air. Portable oxygen concentrators have been used globally for decades now. The older versions of the portable oxygen concentrators were considered to be unreliable and difficult to use as they were bulky and costly. Over the years, portable oxygen concentrators have been evolved, as manufacturers are improving the design of them and by manufacturing them with a relatively smaller size & higher mobility. As the new generation portable oxygen concentrators have become more mobile, the patients are able carry them more freely as they can be accommodated in a car.

Market Trend:

Advancement of Established Health Infrastructure

Increasing Adoption of New Generation Mobile Based Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of COPD and Asthma

Growing Demand for Portable Oxygen Concentrators Due To Their Mobility and Long Battery Life

Increasing Geriatric Population and Advanced Treatment Methods

Market Opportunities:

Growing Awareness Regarding Portable Oxygen Concentrator among Geriatric Population

The Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator, Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator, Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator, Chemical Oxygen Concentrator, Other), Application (Asthma, COPD, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others), Delivery System (Pulse Flow, Continuous Flow), End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

