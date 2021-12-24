Kimchi Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Real Pickles, Ozuke, King’s Asian Gourmet

Latest released the research study on Global Kimchi Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Kimchi Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Kimchi The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CheilJedang Corp (South Korea),MILKimchi Inc (South Korea),Granny Choe’s Kimchi Co. (South Korea),I’m Kimchi (Taiwan),Ozuke (United States),TOP GOURMET Food Industries Pte Ltd. (Singapore),Chan Chan Chan (Singapore),King’s Asian Gourmet (United States),Real Pickles (United States),Mama O’s (South Korea),CHOI’S KIMCHI CO (South Korea),Nong Shim (South Korea),The pure produce company (Australia)

Kimchi Market Definition:

Kimchi is a traditional salted vegetable taken as a side dish or main dish. Rising popularity of this Korean cuisine is attributed by health benefits offered by it as it not only promotes digestion but controls cholesterol as well. It is made by fermented vegetables and Korean red pepper.

Market Trend:

Increasing demand for organic kimchi

Packaging innovations

Omni-channel Retailing and Labeling Strategy

Market Drivers:

Health benefits associated with kimchi with respect to promoting digestion and regulating cholesterol

Soaring popularity of organic food and beverages

Regular consumption of kimchi reduces the overall risk of various cardiac disorders such as strokes and heart attacks

Market Opportunities:

Availability of Flavored Kimchi

The Global Kimchi Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (BAECHU KIMCHI, DONGCHIMI, KKAGDUGI, PA KIMCHI, OI SOBAGI, Others), Application (Restaurants and Hotels, Enterprises, Institutions and schools, Households, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket Store, Convenience Store, Online Sales, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

