Food Can Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players – AkzoNobel, TOYOCHEM, Altana AG

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AkzoNobel (Netherlands), TOYOCHEM CO., LTD. (Japan), Altana AG (Germany), Tiger Coatings GmbH (Austria), PPG Industries (United States), Dow Chemical (United States), VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Valspar (United States), Siegwerk Druckfarben. (Germany), Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Wikoff Color Corporation (United States),

Food cans are help to preserve the taste and nutritional values of food and beverages. Food and variety of beverages can be stored into the can for longer duration. Hence the interaction between can and internal food ingredients is need to be minimized. This cans are mainly coated with organic layer. This organic layer protects integrity of the can from effects of the food. In addition, it prevents and inhibit chemical reactions between the canâ€™s metal and the food. Epoxy-based resin is mostly used for coating aluminium and steel cans. The North American Metal Packaging Alliance (NAMPA) has estimated that 95% of food contact can coatings are epoxy type. Owing to their essential functioning, Food Can Coatings widely used in food, meat and seafood and plant based meat processingâ€™s. In addition, beverages industry including RTD beverages, dairy based products demand for food cans coatings. Hence, increasing expenditure of food and beverages industry impacting on the demand for food can coatings in positive manner.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

Type (Epoxy, Fossils Gums, Phenolic, Polyester, Others), Application (Seafood, Meat, Beverages, Vegetables, Others), Category (Natural, Synthetic), Resin Type (Oil Based Resins, Water Resins, Solvent Resins, Others)

Market Trends:

Huge Demand for Epoxy Coatings over Others

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Food Can Coatings in Meat and Seafood Packaging

Growing Food and Beverages Industrial Infrastructure

Challenges:

High Lead Times for Custom Coatings and Colour Changes during Process

Global Supply Chain Disruption owing to Covid 19

Opportunities:

Rising Industrial Expenditure of Food Processingâ€™s and Meat Industry Especially in Asia Pacific has Created Growth Opportunities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

