Automotive Suspension Market is Booming Worldwide with ZF, Tenneco, KYB

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ZF (Germany), Tenneco (United States), KYB (Japan), Continental (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Mando (South Korea), NHK Spring (Japan), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Sogefi (Italy), Multimatic (Canada), Hendrickson USA, L.L.C (United States), KW Beteiligungsholding GmbH (Germany)

The springs and connected parts intermediate between the wheels and the frame, subframe or side rails of a unitized body. The suspension supports the weight of the upper part of a vehicle on its axles and wheels which allows the vehicle to travel over uneven surfaces with a minimum of up and down movement of the vehicle and allows the vehicle to corner with minimum roll or loss of traction between the tires and the road. In a suspension system for a vehicle with front engine and front wheel drive, the weight of the vehicle applies an initial compression to the coil springs. The suspension at the rear wheels is usually simpler as compare to the front wheels.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

Type (Beam Axle, Dual‐Beam Suspension, Double Wishbone Suspension, Short/Long Arm Suspension, MacPherson Strut), Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles (LCV, MHCV)), Components (Links, Springs, Shock Absorbers, Others), Sales Channel (Manufacturer, Aftersales)

Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Lightweight Material in Suspension System

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Comfort, Safety and Ride Quality

Increasing Demand for Air Suspension in Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Challenges:

Counterfeit Suspension Products in Aftermarket

Opportunities:

Demand for Regenerative Suspension System for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

