Autonomous Navigation Market to Get a New Boost | Rolls-Royce, Kongsberg Gruppen, ABB

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Rolls-Royce (United Kingdom), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), ABB (Switzerland), Trimble (United States), Furuno (Japan), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Rh Marine (Netherlands),

Autonomous navigation means that a vehicle or robot is able to plan its path and execute its plan without human intervention. In some circumstances, remote navigation aids are used in the planning process, while at other times the only information available to compute a path is based on input from sensors aboard the vehicle itself. An autonomous robot is one that not only can retain its own stability as it moves but also can plan its actions. Autonomous robots use navigation aids when possible but can also rely on auditory, visual, and olfactory cues. High Adoption of autonomous robots for commercial and military purposes is one of the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

Application (Commercial, Military & Government), Platform (Airborne, Land, Space, Marine, Weapon), Solution (Sensing System, Software, Processing Unit)

Market Trends:

Application of Machine Learning to Autonomous Navigation

Market Drivers:

Development of Sense and Avoid Systems in Autonomous Systems

High Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Commercial and Military Purposes

Demand for Autonomous Robots in Logistics is also propelling the Market Growth

Challenges:

Vulnerability of Autonomous Systems to Cyber Threats Due to Automation

Unclear Regulatory Framework for Autonomous Systems Use May Pose Major Challenge for the Market

Opportunities:

Initiatives for the Development of Autonomous Systems

Autonomous Navigation Is One of the Main Enabling Technologies for Future Space Missions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

