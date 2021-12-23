Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium Ion Battery Separators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek, Evonik, MPI, Targray Technology International, Porous Power, Freudenberg Performance Materials, W-SCOPE, Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech, Zhongke Sci & Tech, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Suzhou GreenPower, Yiteng New Energy, Tianfeng Material, DG Membrane Tech, Newmi-Tech, FSDH, Hongtu LIBS Tech, Shanghai Energy, Gellec, Zhenghua Separator, Huiqiang New Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Monolayer Polypropylene (PP) Separator

Monolayer Polyethylene (PE) Separator

Trilayer PP/PE/PP Separator

Ceramic Separators



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use



The Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium Ion Battery Separators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium Ion Battery Separators

1.2 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Monolayer Polypropylene (PP) Separator

1.2.3 Monolayer Polyethylene (PE) Separator

1.2.4 Trilayer PP/PE/PP Separator

1.2.5 Ceramic Separators

1.3 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Power Vehicle

1.3.4 Electric Power Storage

1.3.5 Industrial Use

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Lithium Ion Battery Separators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Lithium Ion Battery Separators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Lithium Ion Battery Separators Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production

3.4.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production

3.5.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production

3.6.1 China Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production

3.7.1 Japan Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Separators Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Asahi Kasei

7.1.1 Asahi Kasei Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.1.2 Asahi Kasei Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Asahi Kasei Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SK Innovation

7.2.1 SK Innovation Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.2.2 SK Innovation Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SK Innovation Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SK Innovation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SK Innovation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toray

7.3.1 Toray Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toray Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toray Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Celgard

7.4.1 Celgard Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.4.2 Celgard Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Celgard Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Celgard Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Celgard Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 UBE

7.5.1 UBE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.5.2 UBE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.5.3 UBE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 UBE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 UBE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sumitomo Chem

7.6.1 Sumitomo Chem Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Chem Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sumitomo Chem Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Entek

7.7.1 Entek Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.7.2 Entek Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Entek Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Entek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Entek Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Evonik

7.8.1 Evonik Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.8.2 Evonik Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Evonik Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 MPI

7.9.1 MPI Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.9.2 MPI Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.9.3 MPI Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 MPI Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 MPI Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Targray Technology International

7.10.1 Targray Technology International Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.10.2 Targray Technology International Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Targray Technology International Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Targray Technology International Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Targray Technology International Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Porous Power

7.11.1 Porous Power Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.11.2 Porous Power Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Porous Power Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Porous Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Porous Power Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Freudenberg Performance Materials

7.12.1 Freudenberg Performance Materials Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.12.2 Freudenberg Performance Materials Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Freudenberg Performance Materials Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Freudenberg Performance Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Freudenberg Performance Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 W-SCOPE

7.13.1 W-SCOPE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.13.2 W-SCOPE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.13.3 W-SCOPE Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 W-SCOPE Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 W-SCOPE Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Senior Tech

7.14.1 Senior Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.14.2 Senior Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Senior Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Senior Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Senior Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jinhui Hi-Tech

7.15.1 Jinhui Hi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jinhui Hi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jinhui Hi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jinhui Hi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jinhui Hi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Zhongke Sci & Tech

7.16.1 Zhongke Sci & Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhongke Sci & Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Zhongke Sci & Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Zhongke Sci & Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Zhongke Sci & Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Cangzhou Mingzhu

7.17.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.17.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Suzhou GreenPower

7.18.1 Suzhou GreenPower Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.18.2 Suzhou GreenPower Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Suzhou GreenPower Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Suzhou GreenPower Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Suzhou GreenPower Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Yiteng New Energy

7.19.1 Yiteng New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yiteng New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Yiteng New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Yiteng New Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Yiteng New Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Tianfeng Material

7.20.1 Tianfeng Material Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tianfeng Material Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Tianfeng Material Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Tianfeng Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Tianfeng Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 DG Membrane Tech

7.21.1 DG Membrane Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.21.2 DG Membrane Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.21.3 DG Membrane Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 DG Membrane Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 DG Membrane Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Newmi-Tech

7.22.1 Newmi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.22.2 Newmi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Newmi-Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Newmi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Newmi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 FSDH

7.23.1 FSDH Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.23.2 FSDH Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.23.3 FSDH Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 FSDH Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 FSDH Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Hongtu LIBS Tech

7.24.1 Hongtu LIBS Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hongtu LIBS Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Hongtu LIBS Tech Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Hongtu LIBS Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Hongtu LIBS Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shanghai Energy

7.25.1 Shanghai Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shanghai Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shanghai Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shanghai Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shanghai Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Gellec

7.26.1 Gellec Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.26.2 Gellec Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Gellec Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Gellec Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Gellec Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Zhenghua Separator

7.27.1 Zhenghua Separator Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.27.2 Zhenghua Separator Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Zhenghua Separator Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Zhenghua Separator Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Zhenghua Separator Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Huiqiang New Energy

7.28.1 Huiqiang New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Corporation Information

7.28.2 Huiqiang New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Huiqiang New Energy Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Huiqiang New Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Huiqiang New Energy Recent Developments/Updates

8 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium Ion Battery Separators

8.4 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Distributors List

9.3 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Industry Trends

10.2 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Growth Drivers

10.3 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Challenges

10.4 Lithium Ion Battery Separators Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Lithium Ion Battery Separators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Lithium Ion Battery Separators

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Lithium Ion Battery Separators by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”