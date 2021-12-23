Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | 3D Systems, ARCAM, Envisiontec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Additive Manufacturing & Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Additive Manufacturing & Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3D Systems, ARCAM, Envisiontec, Eos, Exone, MCOR Technologies, Makerbot Industries, Materialise, Optomec, Stratasys

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Government and Defense



The Additive Manufacturing & Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Additive Manufacturing & Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Additive Manufacturing & Material

1.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Plastics

1.2.3 Metals

1.2.4 Ceramics

1.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Aerospace Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Healthcare Industry

1.3.5 Government and Defense

1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing & Material Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Additive Manufacturing & Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing & Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3D Systems

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

6.1.2 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3D Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 ARCAM

6.2.1 ARCAM Corporation Information

6.2.2 ARCAM Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 ARCAM Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 ARCAM Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.2.5 ARCAM Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Envisiontec

6.3.1 Envisiontec Corporation Information

6.3.2 Envisiontec Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Envisiontec Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Envisiontec Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Envisiontec Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Eos

6.4.1 Eos Corporation Information

6.4.2 Eos Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Eos Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Eos Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Eos Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Exone

6.5.1 Exone Corporation Information

6.5.2 Exone Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Exone Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Exone Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Exone Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 MCOR Technologies

6.6.1 MCOR Technologies Corporation Information

6.6.2 MCOR Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 MCOR Technologies Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 MCOR Technologies Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.6.5 MCOR Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Makerbot Industries

6.6.1 Makerbot Industries Corporation Information

6.6.2 Makerbot Industries Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Makerbot Industries Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Makerbot Industries Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Makerbot Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Materialise

6.8.1 Materialise Corporation Information

6.8.2 Materialise Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Materialise Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Materialise Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Materialise Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Optomec

6.9.1 Optomec Corporation Information

6.9.2 Optomec Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Optomec Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Optomec Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Optomec Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Stratasys

6.10.1 Stratasys Corporation Information

6.10.2 Stratasys Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Stratasys Additive Manufacturing & Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Stratasys Additive Manufacturing & Material Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Stratasys Recent Developments/Updates

7 Additive Manufacturing & Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Material

7.4 Additive Manufacturing & Material Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Distributors List

8.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Customers

9 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Dynamics

9.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Industry Trends

9.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Growth Drivers

9.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Challenges

9.4 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Additive Manufacturing & Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing & Material by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”