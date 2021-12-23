Marine Composite Materials Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Cytec Industries, 3A Composites, Toray Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Marine Composite Materials Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cytec Industries, 3A Composites, Toray Industries, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Zoltek Companies, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Owens Corning Corporation, Taijin, Hexcel Corporation, DowDuPont

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Foam Core Materials

Metal Composites



Market Segmentation by Application:

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner

Personal Watercraft

Jet Boats



The Marine Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Marine Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Composite Materials

1.2 Marine Composite Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

1.2.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

1.2.4 Foam Core Materials

1.2.5 Metal Composites

1.3 Marine Composite Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Powerboats

1.3.3 Sailboats

1.3.4 Cruise Liner

1.3.5 Personal Watercraft

1.3.6 Jet Boats

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Marine Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Marine Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Marine Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Marine Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Marine Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Marine Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Marine Composite Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Marine Composite Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Marine Composite Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Marine Composite Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Marine Composite Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Marine Composite Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Marine Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Marine Composite Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Marine Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Marine Composite Materials Production

3.6.1 China Marine Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Marine Composite Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Marine Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Marine Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Marine Composite Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Marine Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cytec Industries

7.1.1 Cytec Industries Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cytec Industries Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cytec Industries Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cytec Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cytec Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3A Composites

7.2.1 3A Composites Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 3A Composites Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3A Composites Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 3A Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3A Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toray Industries

7.3.1 Toray Industries Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toray Industries Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toray Industries Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Gurit Holding

7.4.1 Gurit Holding Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gurit Holding Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Gurit Holding Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Gurit Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Gurit Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hexcel Corporation

7.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Zoltek Companies

7.6.1 Zoltek Companies Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zoltek Companies Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Zoltek Companies Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Zoltek Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Zoltek Companies Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.7.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Owens Corning Corporation

7.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Owens Corning Corporation Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Owens Corning Corporation Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Owens Corning Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Owens Corning Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Taijin

7.9.1 Taijin Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taijin Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Taijin Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Taijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Taijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hexcel Corporation

7.10.1 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hexcel Corporation Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hexcel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 DowDuPont

7.11.1 DowDuPont Marine Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 DowDuPont Marine Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 DowDuPont Marine Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

8 Marine Composite Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Marine Composite Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Composite Materials

8.4 Marine Composite Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Marine Composite Materials Distributors List

9.3 Marine Composite Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Marine Composite Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Marine Composite Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Marine Composite Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Marine Composite Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marine Composite Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Marine Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Marine Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Marine Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Marine Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Marine Composite Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Marine Composite Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Marine Composite Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Marine Composite Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Marine Composite Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Marine Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Marine Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Marine Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Marine Composite Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”