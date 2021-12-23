Water Based Adhesive Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bayer MaterialScience

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Water Based Adhesive Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Based Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Based Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Based Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Based Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Based Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Based Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bayer MaterialScience, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Arkema, BASF, 3M, Ashland, Sika, Avery Dennison Corporation, Adhesive Research, Cyberbond, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Toyomorton, Masterbond

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural

Synthetic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Furniture

Other



The Water Based Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Based Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Based Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Water Based Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Based Adhesive

1.2 Water Based Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Natural

1.2.3 Synthetic

1.3 Water Based Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water Based Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water Based Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Water Based Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Water Based Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Water Based Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water Based Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Water Based Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water Based Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water Based Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water Based Adhesive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Water Based Adhesive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Water Based Adhesive Production

3.4.1 North America Water Based Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Water Based Adhesive Production

3.5.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Water Based Adhesive Production

3.6.1 China Water Based Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Water Based Adhesive Production

3.7.1 Japan Water Based Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water Based Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 H.B. Fuller

7.1.1 H.B. Fuller Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.1.2 H.B. Fuller Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 H.B. Fuller Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Henkel

7.2.1 Henkel Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Henkel Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Henkel Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bayer MaterialScience

7.3.1 Bayer MaterialScience Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer MaterialScience Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bayer MaterialScience Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bayer MaterialScience Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bayer MaterialScience Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DowDuPont

7.4.1 DowDuPont Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.4.2 DowDuPont Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DowDuPont Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Evonik Industries

7.5.1 Evonik Industries Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evonik Industries Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Evonik Industries Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arkema Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Arkema Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BASF Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 3M

7.8.1 3M Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.8.2 3M Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 3M Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ashland

7.9.1 Ashland Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ashland Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ashland Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sika

7.10.1 Sika Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sika Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sika Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.11.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.11.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Adhesive Research

7.12.1 Adhesive Research Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.12.2 Adhesive Research Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Adhesive Research Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Adhesive Research Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Adhesive Research Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Cyberbond

7.13.1 Cyberbond Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cyberbond Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Cyberbond Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Cyberbond Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Cyberbond Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

7.14.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Toyomorton

7.15.1 Toyomorton Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.15.2 Toyomorton Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Toyomorton Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Toyomorton Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Toyomorton Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Masterbond

7.16.1 Masterbond Water Based Adhesive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Masterbond Water Based Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Masterbond Water Based Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Masterbond Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Masterbond Recent Developments/Updates

8 Water Based Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water Based Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Based Adhesive

8.4 Water Based Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water Based Adhesive Distributors List

9.3 Water Based Adhesive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Water Based Adhesive Industry Trends

10.2 Water Based Adhesive Growth Drivers

10.3 Water Based Adhesive Market Challenges

10.4 Water Based Adhesive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Based Adhesive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Water Based Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Water Based Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Water Based Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Water Based Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Water Based Adhesive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water Based Adhesive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Based Adhesive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water Based Adhesive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water Based Adhesive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water Based Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water Based Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water Based Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water Based Adhesive by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

