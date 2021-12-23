Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Azek Building Products, Cardinal Building Products, UPM Kymmene

“

A newly published report titled “(Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Azek Building Products, Cardinal Building Products, UPM Kymmene, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Fiberon, Tamko Building Products, Certainteed Corporation, Duralife Decking and Railing Systems, Green Bay Decking

Market Segmentation by Product:

Capped composite

Uncapped composite



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential



The Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market expansion?

What will be the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking

1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Capped composite

1.2.3 Uncapped composite

1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production

3.4.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production

3.6.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Azek Building Products

7.1.1 Azek Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.1.2 Azek Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Azek Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Azek Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Azek Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cardinal Building Products

7.2.1 Cardinal Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cardinal Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cardinal Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cardinal Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cardinal Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 UPM Kymmene

7.3.1 UPM Kymmene Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.3.2 UPM Kymmene Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.3.3 UPM Kymmene Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 UPM Kymmene Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 UPM Kymmene Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Universal Forest Products

7.4.1 Universal Forest Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.4.2 Universal Forest Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Universal Forest Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Universal Forest Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

7.5.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.5.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fiberon

7.6.1 Fiberon Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fiberon Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fiberon Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Fiberon Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fiberon Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tamko Building Products

7.7.1 Tamko Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tamko Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tamko Building Products Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tamko Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tamko Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Certainteed Corporation

7.8.1 Certainteed Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.8.2 Certainteed Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Certainteed Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Certainteed Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Certainteed Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

7.9.1 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.9.2 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Duralife Decking and Railing Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Green Bay Decking

7.10.1 Green Bay Decking Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Corporation Information

7.10.2 Green Bay Decking Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Green Bay Decking Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Green Bay Decking Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Green Bay Decking Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking

8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Distributors List

9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Industry Trends

10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Challenges

10.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

