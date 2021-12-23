Digital Utility Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cap Gemini, Cisco Systems, Oracle

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics,” Digital Utility Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The global Digital Utility market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Digital Utility industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Digital Utility study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Digital Utility market include;

International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Accenture plc (Ireland),Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (United States),Cap Gemini S.A. (France),ABB Ltd (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany),General Electric Company (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States)

Definition:

Digital utility is a process of adopting new digital ways of working, often with a business goal for utilities to reinvent themselves. It results in improved interactions with customers, more streamlined operations, greater efficiencies, and hopes of triggering new business models. In this process use of expert systems based on artificial intelligence helps to gain new business insights and optimize processes by analyzing large data sets quickly. It improves customer satisfaction, reduces churn and leads to new products and services.

The Digital Utility Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Integrated Solutions, Cloud and Software, Services), End-users (Residential, Commercial, Retail), Network (Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Retail), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid)

Market Trend:

Increasing Need to Improve the Productivity and Efficiency of Utilities

Market Drivers:

Rise in the Number of Distributed and Renewable Power Generation Projects

Strict Regulatory Requirements for Electric Utilities

Market Opportunities:

Upcoming Smart Cities Projects in Developing and Developed Regions

Growing Demand from End-user Industry

The Digital Utility industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Digital Utility market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Digital Utility industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Utility Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Utility Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Digital Utility Market

The report highlights Digital Utility market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Utility market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

