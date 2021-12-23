Switzerland Biosensors Market To Be Driven By Its Increasing Usefulness Across Industries And Future Technological Advancements And Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Switzerland Biosensors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Switzerland biosensors market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application and end use. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 535 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 825.7 Million

Biosensors are multi-disciplinary in nature, encompassing fields like biology, chemistry, physics, electronics, optics, instrumentation, among others and find usefulness in different industries. In food industry, biosensors help check and maintain safety, quality, and authenticity. They are used to identify particular compounds in food and any potential contaminants or toxins, given food items are perishable. Since, companies need to maintain themselves according to the various standard regulations, it helps boost the demand for biosensors. Additionally, biosensors are helpful in screening and monitoring of health of people, identifying the cause or origin of a disease, environmental scrutiny, criminology, among others which collectively drive a strong market for it.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Biosensor or biological sensor are a device that is made up of a bioreceptor and transducer. A bioreceptor is a biological component like an enzyme, an antibody or a nucleic acid that can detect specific target analyte. This biological element interacts with the analyte being tested and the resulting biochemical signal is converted into an electrical signal by the transducer.

The distinguished technologies available in the market are:

Thermal Biosensors

Electrochemical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Biosensors in Medical

Cholesterol Testing Biosensors

Blood Gas Analyzer Biosensor

Pregnancy Testing Biosensors

Drug Discovery Biosensors

Infectious Disease Testing Biosensors

Biosensors in Food Toxicity Detection

Biosensors in Bioreactors

Biosensors in Agriculture

Biosensors in Environment

Others

The end uses involved in the market are:

Biosensors in Home Healthcare Diagnostics

Biosensors in POC Testing

Biosensors in Food Industry

Biosensors in Research Laboratories

Biosensors in Security and Bio-Defence

Market Trends

The technological advancements in optical quantum dots which are expected to bring new application advantages in biopharmaceutical development and proteomic analysis will drive the market for biosensors in Switzerland. Additionally, the rise of nanoparticle-based electrochemical biosensors will reinforce the market too. The growing usage of biosensors in the cosmetic industry and for environmental analysis is also pushing the Switzerland market for biosensors ahead. With innovation and advances in device technology, the application of biosensors will increase further and will help in detecting what other traditional sensing systems are not capable of identifying, therefore, propelling the scope of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott, Biosensor International Group, Ltd., Bayer AG, Xsensio, Lucentix SA, Sensirion AG Switzerland, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

