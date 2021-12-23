Global Rice Bran Oil Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand Of Rice Bran Oil In Food Preparation And As A Nutritional Supplement In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rice Bran Oil Market and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rice bran oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 1.58 Million Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 1.77 Million Tons

The need for rice bran oil in food preparation and as a nutritional supplement is now driving the market. It is also in high demand as a unique element in cosmetics and personal care products. Expert Market Research’s “Rice Bran Oil Market Research and Forecast 2021-2026” report provides a thorough overview for anyone considering entering the business.

From 2016 to 2020, historical market trends for rice bran oil have been provided, and forecasts through 2026. This research also includes a value chain analysis of rice bran oil, which includes all value chain operations such as sourcing, manufacturing, sales, and distribution. Furthermore, the study evaluates the industry using Porter’s five forces model, which examines aspects such as buyer and supplier bargaining power, a threat from substitutes, and new entrants to determine the level of competition in the market. A complete analysis of the rice bran oil industry’s competitive landscape has also been presented.

This study contains comprehensive information on how to set up and operate a rice bran oil manufacturing factory. This repo covers a wide range of topics, including land requirements, construction requirements, raw material requirements, labor requirements, machinery requirements, manufacturing process requirements, utility requirements, total capital investment, total operating costs, prices, income projections, expenditure projections, profit margins, net present value, return on investment, payback period, and so on.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rice bran oil is an edible vegetable oil extracted from the outer brown layer of rice. It contains 15-20% oil by weight. Its three principal ingredients, tocotrienols, gamma-oryzanol, and tocopherols, have potential relevance in human health and diet. The American Heart Association and the World Health Organization strongly suggest them. It has many nutraceutical components, which act as antioxidants and offer various health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, improving the neurological system, lowering cancer risk, enhancing immunity, and eradicating gastrointestinal diseases.

On the basis of the end-uses of the product, the market can be divided into the following:

Edible

Industrial

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The growing awareness of the different health benefits of rice bran oil has increased its use. The market is expanding at the same time as demand for low-fat and high-nutrition meals and beverages grows. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association have encouraged the use of rice bran oil, claiming that its monosaturated fat content is far healthier than that of most other vegetable oils and that it is both polyunsaturated and saturated. This oil is used in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors to make soap, moisturizer, lotion, and hair-care products because it encourages hair development, protects the skin from UV rays, and slows the aging process. Other significant variables contributing to expansion are rapid urbanization, inflated availability, changing lifestyles, active producer promotions, and increased penetration in developed and emerging countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ricela Health Foods Ltd, Delekang, Gustav Heess GmbH, Kasisuri Co. Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

