Butyric Acid Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status, Development and Forecast 2021-2026

Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden),OXEA GmbH (Germany),Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan),Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd. (Beijing),Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd. (China),Wacker Chemie AG (Germany),Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB) (Sweden),Sinopec (China),Showa Denko K.K. (Japan),Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands),Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L (Italy)

Butyric acid is also known as butanoic acid or BTA. Butyric acid is a saturated short chain fatty acid which is found in butter, ghee, raw milk, animal fats and plant oils. It is also formed in our body and therefore found in our colons through the bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates like dietary fiber. Butyric acid helps in healing of cells supports in the small and large intestine. It is also the favored source of fuel for the cells lining the interior of the large intestine or colon. Consuming butyric acid in foods like ghee or in supplement form results in aid digestion, calm inflammation and improve overall gastrointestinal health.



Market Trends:

Market growth of butyric acid



Market Drivers:

Rising demand from various end user industries



Market Opportunities:

Rising demand of renewable butyric acid from food and flavors industries



The Butyric Acid Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Synthetic Butyric Acid, Renewable Butyric Acid), Application (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediate, Food and Flavor, Pharmaceutical, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Butyric Acid the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Butyric Acid Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Butyric Acid markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Butyric Acid markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Butyric Acid Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

