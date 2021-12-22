Digital Orthodontics Market May Set New Growth Story | Sirona Dental, DynaFlex, Konica Minolta, 3M Setek

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Orthodontics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Orthodontics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Orthodontics The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M Setek (United States),Stratasys (United States),Ormco Corp. (United States),3Shape System Inc. (Denmark),GeoDigm Corp. (United States),Align Technology Inc. (United States),Carestream Health Inc. (United States),Planmeca Oy (United States),Sirona Dental Inc. (Germany),DynaFlex (United States),Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan),

Digital Orthodontics Market Definition:

Digital technology had a significant impact in todayâ€™s modern lifestyle due to the introduction and sophistication of mobile phones. Medical diagnosis, teaching tools, treatment modalities, and surgical techniques have improved significantly with the help of digital technology in the last two decades. Digital technology has also started to make its way into the dental and orthodontic field since 1974. Today this technology has touched on every aspect of orthodontic treatment. The word originates from the Greek word â€˜Orthosâ€™ which means straight and â€˜Dontosâ€™ which means teeth. Orthodontics is a part of the density which involves treatment of irregular teeth and positioning them correctly. Digital orthodontics is an extension of conventional orthodontic procedures with digital technology. The global orthodontics market is driven by a considerable change in the dental diagnosis and treatment procedures with digital technology like CAD/CAM techniques from printed models, indirect bonding trays and custom made brackets to robotically bent wires.

Market Trend:

Rapid change in digital technology resulting in a change of conventional methods.

Market Drivers:

Launch of new products with rapid development in orthodontics

Increased adoption of orthodontics products among adults

Increasing prevalence of malocclusion and rising dental problems among adults and teenagers

Improving healthcare infrastructure leading to favorable reimbursement policies.

Market Opportunities:

The emerging market in countries like APAC and rapid developments in the medical sector like orthodontics dentistry is providing an opportunity for this market.

The Global Digital Orthodontics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Digital Orthodontics ScannerÂ , Digital Orthodontics Imaging Device), Application (HospitalÂ , Dental ClinicÂ , Others), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns and Temporary crowns, Veneers, Inlays, Others), Contrast medium prior scanning (Contrast Medium Dependent Scanner, Contrast Medium Independent Scanner), Imaging Technology (X-rays, Lasers, White Light, 3D impressions, 3D Imaging), Age group (Teen age group, Adult age group), Treatment type (Dental Implants, Crowns and Bridges, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Retail dental care, Evacuators, Others), Technology (Digital Photography, Computer Aided Design, Intraoral Scanners, 3D Printers), Implant design (Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Transosteal, Intramucosal), Material (Ceramic, Polymer, Metallic, Carbon), Devices (Intraoral Camera, Intraoral Scanner, 3D Printers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Orthodontics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Orthodontics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Orthodontics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Orthodontics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Orthodontics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Orthodontics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Orthodontics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Orthodontics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

