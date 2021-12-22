High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric

“

A newly published report titled “(High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Fuji Electric, Delta Electronics, Inovance Technology, INVT, EURA DRIVES, Slanvert, Hiconics, STEP Electric, CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions, WEG, Invertek Drives, Eaton, GE, Parker Hannifin, Beard Marine Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

3-6 kv

6-10 kv

Above 10 kv



Market Segmentation by Application:

Thermal Power Plant

Ming Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Others



The High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market expansion?

What will be the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive)

1.2 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 3-6 kv

1.2.3 6-10 kv

1.2.4 Above 10 kv

1.3 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Thermal Power Plant

1.3.3 Ming Industry

1.3.4 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production

3.4.1 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production

3.5.1 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production

3.6.1 China High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production

3.7.1 Japan High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Schneider Electric

7.3.1 Schneider Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schneider Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Schneider Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Danfoss

7.4.1 Danfoss High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Danfoss High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Danfoss High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Danfoss Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rockwell Automation

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockwell Automation High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yaskawa Electric

7.7.1 Yaskawa Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yaskawa Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yaskawa Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yaskawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fuji Electric

7.8.1 Fuji Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fuji Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fuji Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Delta Electronics

7.9.1 Delta Electronics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Delta Electronics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Delta Electronics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Delta Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Inovance Technology

7.10.1 Inovance Technology High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Inovance Technology High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Inovance Technology High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Inovance Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Inovance Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 INVT

7.11.1 INVT High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.11.2 INVT High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 INVT High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 INVT Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 INVT Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 EURA DRIVES

7.12.1 EURA DRIVES High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.12.2 EURA DRIVES High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 EURA DRIVES High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 EURA DRIVES Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 EURA DRIVES Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Slanvert

7.13.1 Slanvert High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Slanvert High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Slanvert High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Slanvert Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Slanvert Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hiconics

7.14.1 Hiconics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hiconics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hiconics High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hiconics Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hiconics Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 STEP Electric

7.15.1 STEP Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.15.2 STEP Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 STEP Electric High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 STEP Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 STEP Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions

7.16.1 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.16.2 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 WEG

7.17.1 WEG High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.17.2 WEG High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 WEG High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 WEG Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 WEG Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Invertek Drives

7.18.1 Invertek Drives High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Invertek Drives High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Invertek Drives High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Invertek Drives Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Invertek Drives Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Eaton

7.19.1 Eaton High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Eaton High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Eaton High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 GE

7.20.1 GE High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.20.2 GE High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 GE High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Parker Hannifin

7.21.1 Parker Hannifin High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.21.2 Parker Hannifin High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Parker Hannifin High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Beard Marine Group

7.22.1 Beard Marine Group High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Beard Marine Group High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Beard Marine Group High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Beard Marine Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Beard Marine Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive)

8.4 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Distributors List

9.3 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Industry Trends

10.2 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Growth Drivers

10.3 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Challenges

10.4 High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage VFD (Variable-Frequency Drive) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

