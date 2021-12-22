Kevlar Fiber Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Dupont, Teijin, JSC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Kevlar Fiber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kevlar Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kevlar Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kevlar Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kevlar Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kevlar Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kevlar Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dupont, Teijin, JSC, Kolon Industries, Hyosung Corp, Huvis, TAYHO, Bluestar, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Guangdong Charming, Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical, Zhaoda Specially Fiber, SRO

Market Segmentation by Product:

Para Aramid –PPTA (1414)

Meta Aramid –MPIA (1313)

Other Aramid



Market Segmentation by Application:

Security Material

Friction And Sealing Material

Fiber Reinforced

Tire

Rubber Reinforced

Others



The Kevlar Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kevlar Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kevlar Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Kevlar Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kevlar Fiber

1.2 Kevlar Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Para Aramid –PPTA (1414)

1.2.3 Meta Aramid –MPIA (1313)

1.2.4 Other Aramid

1.3 Kevlar Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Security Material

1.3.3 Friction And Sealing Material

1.3.4 Fiber Reinforced

1.3.5 Tire

1.3.6 Rubber Reinforced

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Kevlar Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Kevlar Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Kevlar Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Kevlar Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Kevlar Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Kevlar Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Kevlar Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Kevlar Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Kevlar Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Kevlar Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Kevlar Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Kevlar Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Kevlar Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Kevlar Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Kevlar Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Kevlar Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Kevlar Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Kevlar Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Kevlar Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Kevlar Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Kevlar Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Kevlar Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Kevlar Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dupont

7.1.1 Dupont Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dupont Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dupont Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dupont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Teijin

7.2.1 Teijin Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Teijin Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Teijin Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 JSC

7.3.1 JSC Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 JSC Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 JSC Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 JSC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 JSC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kolon Industries

7.4.1 Kolon Industries Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kolon Industries Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kolon Industries Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kolon Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kolon Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hyosung Corp

7.5.1 Hyosung Corp Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hyosung Corp Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hyosung Corp Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hyosung Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hyosung Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Huvis

7.6.1 Huvis Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huvis Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Huvis Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Huvis Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Huvis Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 TAYHO

7.7.1 TAYHO Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 TAYHO Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 TAYHO Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 TAYHO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TAYHO Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bluestar

7.8.1 Bluestar Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bluestar Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bluestar Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Bluestar Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bluestar Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

7.9.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Guangdong Charming

7.10.1 Guangdong Charming Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Guangdong Charming Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Guangdong Charming Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Guangdong Charming Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Guangdong Charming Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

7.11.1 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhaoda Specially Fiber

7.12.1 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SRO

7.13.1 SRO Kevlar Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 SRO Kevlar Fiber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SRO Kevlar Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 SRO Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SRO Recent Developments/Updates

8 Kevlar Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Kevlar Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Kevlar Fiber

8.4 Kevlar Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Kevlar Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Kevlar Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Kevlar Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Kevlar Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 Kevlar Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Kevlar Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Kevlar Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Kevlar Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Kevlar Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Kevlar Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Kevlar Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Kevlar Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Kevlar Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Kevlar Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Kevlar Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Kevlar Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Kevlar Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Kevlar Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Kevlar Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Kevlar Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

