Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | PPG, Air Products, Arkema

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar, Guizhou Lantian

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical-grade

industrial-grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronic Cleaning

Metal Cleaning

Other



The Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market expansion?

What will be the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene

1.2 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chemical-grade

1.2.3 industrial-grade

1.3 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electronic Cleaning

1.3.3 Metal Cleaning

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production

3.4.1 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production

3.5.1 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production

3.6.1 China Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production

3.7.1 Japan Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Air Products

7.2.1 Air Products Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Products Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Air Products Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Air Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Arkema Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nantong Donggang

7.4.1 Nantong Donggang Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nantong Donggang Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nantong Donggang Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nantong Donggang Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nantong Donggang Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Unistar

7.5.1 Unistar Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unistar Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Unistar Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Unistar Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Unistar Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Guizhou Lantian

7.6.1 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Guizhou Lantian Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Guizhou Lantian Recent Developments/Updates

8 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene

8.4 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Distributors List

9.3 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Industry Trends

10.2 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Growth Drivers

10.3 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Challenges

10.4 Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

