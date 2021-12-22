Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Trex Company, Cladco Profiles, COOWIN

“

A newly published report titled “(Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trex Company, Cladco Profiles, COOWIN, Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite, GEM, MESEN, Huangshan Huasu New Material, Tianyuan, MexyTech, Anhui Red Forest New Material, Armadillo Deck, Goodhill Enterprise, EverJade WPC Decking, Green Deck, Logical Plastic, Eva-tech, Green Plank AB, TimberTech, UPM ProFi, Sentai WPC, Newtechwood, TECHTECHN

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hollow Decking Board

Solid Decking Board



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor Terraces or Balconies

Pools

Fences

Other



The Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market expansion?

What will be the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking

1.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hollow Decking Board

1.2.3 Solid Decking Board

1.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Outdoor Terraces or Balconies

1.3.3 Pools

1.3.4 Fences

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production

3.4.1 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production

3.5.1 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production

3.6.1 China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production

3.7.1 Japan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Trex Company

7.1.1 Trex Company Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trex Company Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Trex Company Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Trex Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Trex Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cladco Profiles

7.2.1 Cladco Profiles Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cladco Profiles Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cladco Profiles Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cladco Profiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cladco Profiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 COOWIN

7.3.1 COOWIN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.3.2 COOWIN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.3.3 COOWIN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 COOWIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 COOWIN Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite

7.4.1 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.4.2 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GEM

7.5.1 GEM Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.5.2 GEM Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GEM Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 MESEN

7.6.1 MESEN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.6.2 MESEN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.6.3 MESEN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 MESEN Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 MESEN Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Huangshan Huasu New Material

7.7.1 Huangshan Huasu New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huangshan Huasu New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Huangshan Huasu New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Huangshan Huasu New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Huangshan Huasu New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tianyuan

7.8.1 Tianyuan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tianyuan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tianyuan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tianyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tianyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 MexyTech

7.9.1 MexyTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.9.2 MexyTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.9.3 MexyTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 MexyTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 MexyTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Anhui Red Forest New Material

7.10.1 Anhui Red Forest New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anhui Red Forest New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Anhui Red Forest New Material Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Anhui Red Forest New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Anhui Red Forest New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Armadillo Deck

7.11.1 Armadillo Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.11.2 Armadillo Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Armadillo Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Armadillo Deck Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Armadillo Deck Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Goodhill Enterprise

7.12.1 Goodhill Enterprise Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.12.2 Goodhill Enterprise Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Goodhill Enterprise Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Goodhill Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Goodhill Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 EverJade WPC Decking

7.13.1 EverJade WPC Decking Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.13.2 EverJade WPC Decking Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.13.3 EverJade WPC Decking Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 EverJade WPC Decking Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 EverJade WPC Decking Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Green Deck

7.14.1 Green Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.14.2 Green Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Green Deck Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Green Deck Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Green Deck Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Logical Plastic

7.15.1 Logical Plastic Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.15.2 Logical Plastic Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Logical Plastic Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Logical Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Logical Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Eva-tech

7.16.1 Eva-tech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eva-tech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Eva-tech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Eva-tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Eva-tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Green Plank AB

7.17.1 Green Plank AB Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.17.2 Green Plank AB Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Green Plank AB Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Green Plank AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Green Plank AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 TimberTech

7.18.1 TimberTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.18.2 TimberTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.18.3 TimberTech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 TimberTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 TimberTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 UPM ProFi

7.19.1 UPM ProFi Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.19.2 UPM ProFi Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.19.3 UPM ProFi Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 UPM ProFi Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 UPM ProFi Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Sentai WPC

7.20.1 Sentai WPC Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sentai WPC Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Sentai WPC Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Sentai WPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Sentai WPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Newtechwood

7.21.1 Newtechwood Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.21.2 Newtechwood Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Newtechwood Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Newtechwood Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Newtechwood Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 TECHTECHN

7.22.1 TECHTECHN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Corporation Information

7.22.2 TECHTECHN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Portfolio

7.22.3 TECHTECHN Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 TECHTECHN Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 TECHTECHN Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking

8.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Distributors List

9.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Industry Trends

10.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Growth Drivers

10.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Challenges

10.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”