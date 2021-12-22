Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Challenges,Deep Insights,Trend 2027| Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1551427/global-and-china-cannabis-infused-beverage-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market is estimated to reach XX million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Cannabis-Infused Beverage market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market are Studied: Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings, Love Hemp Water, HYBT, Alkaline Water Company, Molson Coors Brewing

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Cannabis-Infused Beverage market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Segmentation by Application: Offline Channel, Online Channel

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Cannabis-Infused Beverage trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Cannabis-Infused Beverage developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Cannabis-Infused Beverage industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount [email protected] https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1551427/global-and-china-cannabis-infused-beverage-market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alcoholic Beverages

1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offline Channel

1.5.3 Online Channel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Cannabis-Infused Beverage Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

12.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

12.2 American Premium Water

12.2.1 American Premium Water Corporation Information

12.2.2 American Premium Water Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 American Premium Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 American Premium Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.2.5 American Premium Water Recent Development

12.3 Heineken

12.3.1 Heineken Corporation Information

12.3.2 Heineken Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Heineken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Heineken Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.3.5 Heineken Recent Development

12.4 Sprig

12.4.1 Sprig Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sprig Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sprig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sprig Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.4.5 Sprig Recent Development

12.5 Phivida Holdings

12.5.1 Phivida Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Phivida Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Phivida Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Phivida Holdings Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.5.5 Phivida Holdings Recent Development

12.6 Love Hemp Water

12.6.1 Love Hemp Water Corporation Information

12.6.2 Love Hemp Water Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Love Hemp Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Love Hemp Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.6.5 Love Hemp Water Recent Development

12.7 HYBT

12.7.1 HYBT Corporation Information

12.7.2 HYBT Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HYBT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HYBT Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.7.5 HYBT Recent Development

12.8 Alkaline Water Company

12.8.1 Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alkaline Water Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Alkaline Water Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Alkaline Water Company Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.8.5 Alkaline Water Company Recent Development

12.9 Molson Coors Brewing

12.9.1 Molson Coors Brewing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Molson Coors Brewing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Molson Coors Brewing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Molson Coors Brewing Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.9.5 Molson Coors Brewing Recent Development

12.11 Canopy Growth Corporation

12.11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

12.11.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis-Infused Beverage Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry