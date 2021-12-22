2D LiDAR Sensors Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2027| SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, NHKtech

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market

The report titled 2D LiDAR Sensors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2D LiDAR Sensors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market is estimated to reach XX million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the 2D LiDAR Sensors market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of 2D LiDAR Sensors Market are Studied: SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, NHKtech, HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS, Innoviz Technologies, Terabee, LeddarTech, …

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the 2D LiDAR Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , 270 ° Scanning Angle Sensor, 360 ° Scanning Angle Sensor

Segmentation by Application: Robotic Technologies, Security and Surveillance, Industrial Automation, Logistics, Other

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global 2D LiDAR Sensors industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming 2D LiDAR Sensors trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current 2D LiDAR Sensors developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the 2D LiDAR Sensors industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2D LiDAR Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 270 ° Scanning Angle Sensor

1.4.3 360 ° Scanning Angle Sensor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Robotic Technologies

1.5.3 Security and Surveillance

1.5.4 Industrial Automation

1.5.5 Logistics

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 2D LiDAR Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 2D LiDAR Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 2D LiDAR Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top 2D LiDAR Sensors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States 2D LiDAR Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2D LiDAR Sensors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 SICK AG

12.1.1 SICK AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 SICK AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SICK AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SICK AG 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 SICK AG Recent Development

12.2 Pepperl+Fuchs

12.2.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Pepperl+Fuchs 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Recent Development

12.3 NHKtech

12.3.1 NHKtech Corporation Information

12.3.2 NHKtech Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NHKtech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NHKtech 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 NHKtech Recent Development

12.4 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS

12.4.1 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Corporation Information

12.4.2 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 HANGZHOU OLE-SYSTEMS Recent Development

12.5 Innoviz Technologies

12.5.1 Innoviz Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Innoviz Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Innoviz Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Innoviz Technologies 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 Innoviz Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Terabee

12.6.1 Terabee Corporation Information

12.6.2 Terabee Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Terabee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Terabee 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 Terabee Recent Development

12.7 LeddarTech

12.7.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

12.7.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LeddarTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LeddarTech 2D LiDAR Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 2D LiDAR Sensors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 2D LiDAR Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

