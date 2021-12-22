Global Dog Food Market To Be Driven By Increasing Awareness Among Dog Owners In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dog Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dog food market, assessing the market based on its segments like pricing, ingredient, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dog-food-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 54.08 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 65.8 Billion

The worldwide dog food industry is now being pushed by increased dog owners’ awareness of the importance of feeding their pets high-quality nutritional food and their concern for their pets’ health. One of the primary forces driving the global dog food market is growing consumer awareness of natural and organic pet food products, which has caused producers to change their focus from synthetic to natural products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dog food is food that has been specially prepared for dogs and other canines of the same species. The global dog food market is divided into dry and wet dog feeds, as well as dog treats.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dog-food-market

On the basis of pricing, the industry can be segmented into the following:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Based on ingredient, the industry can be divided into:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Latest Global News on Dog Food [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-dog-food-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

From 2016 to 2020, historical market trends for the worldwide dog food market were provided and estimates through 2026. The origins of dog food may be traced back to the mid-nineteenth century when the globe first saw food designed expressly for dogs. The majority of the product is prepared using feed grade (animal grade) ingredients and is available as dry (also known as kibble), wet (also known as kibble), or semi-moist (commonly known as semi-moist). Pet owners usually prefer dry food due to its convenience and low cost. North America is currently the largest market globally, accounting for 38 percent of total global sales. Europe and the Asia Pacific came in second and third, respectively.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Mars Petcare (Mars Incorporated), Hill’s Pet (Colgate-Palmolive), Nestlé, Diamond Pet Foods (Schell & Kampeter Inc.), Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Yumberry Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yumberry-market

Global Armoured Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/armour-vehicle-market

Global Breast Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-implants-market

Global Vibrating Conveyors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vibrating-conveyors-market

Global Cassia Essential Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cassia-essential-oil-market

Global Artificial Insemination Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-insemination-market

Global White Willow Bark Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-willow-bark-extract-market

Global Two Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/two-wheeler-slipper-clutch-market

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.