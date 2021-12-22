Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 34% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global software defined perimeter market , assessing the market based on its segments like enforcement point, component, deployment mode, organisation, end-use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.4 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 34 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.8 billion

Organizations all over the world are constantly improving their cyber security measures in order to protect their data from cyber-attacks. The increasing demand for policy-driven and programmable security frameworks, rising customer preference for cloud-based applications, and increased regulation and enforcement requirements in various organisations to combat cyber-related threats are the major factors driving the global software defined perimeter industry’s development. The growing demand for cost-effective solutions is accelerating the growth of cloud-based services, which will help to meet the security needs of the ever-expanding IT market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The global software defined perimeter industry is being driven by a rise in cybercrime and cyber-attacks across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cybersecurity. SDP serves as an organization's virtual boundary, limiting unauthorised access to enterprise applications and thereby providing enhanced protection.

Based on Enforcement point, the market is bifurcated into:

Controller

Gateway

End Point

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solutions

Services

Based on deployment mode, the market is categorised into:

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on organisation, the market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into:

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Information Technology Enabled Services

Defence

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Healthcare

Others

The regional markets for global software defined perimeter include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global software defined perimeter industry is being driven by a rise in cybercrime and cyber-attacks across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cybersecurity. SDP serves as an organization’s virtual boundary, limiting unauthorised access to enterprise applications and thereby providing enhanced protection. Among other compliance point categories, the end point segment has the largest market share and is expected to rise at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the demand for cloud deployment modes, the segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the global industry. However, a lack of cybersecurity knowledge, combined with lower IT standards across industries, may limit the growth of the global software defined perimeter market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: CHKP], Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, RSA LLC, Fortinet Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Certes Networks Inc, Catbird Networks Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

