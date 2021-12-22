Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 34% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global software defined perimeter market, assessing the market based on its segments like enforcement point, component, deployment mode, organisation, end-use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/software-defined-perimeter-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.4 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 34 %
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.8 billion
Organizations all over the world are constantly improving their cyber security measures in order to protect their data from cyber-attacks. The increasing demand for policy-driven and programmable security frameworks, rising customer preference for cloud-based applications, and increased regulation and enforcement requirements in various organisations to combat cyber-related threats are the major factors driving the global software defined perimeter industry’s development. The growing demand for cost-effective solutions is accelerating the growth of cloud-based services, which will help to meet the security needs of the ever-expanding IT market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The global software defined perimeter industry is being driven by a rise in cybercrime and cyber-attacks across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cybersecurity. SDP serves as an organization’s virtual boundary, limiting unauthorised access to enterprise applications and thereby providing enhanced protection.
Based on Enforcement point, the market is bifurcated into:
- Controller
- Gateway
- End Point
Based on component, the market is divided into:
- Solutions
- Services
Based on deployment mode, the market is categorised into:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Based on organisation, the market is segmented into:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into:
- Telecom Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Information Technology Enabled Services
- Defence
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Education
- Healthcare
- Others
The regional markets for global software defined perimeter include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/software-defined-perimeter-market
Market Trends
The global software defined perimeter industry is being driven by a rise in cybercrime and cyber-attacks across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cybersecurity. SDP serves as an organization’s virtual boundary, limiting unauthorised access to enterprise applications and thereby providing enhanced protection. Among other compliance point categories, the end point segment has the largest market share and is expected to rise at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the demand for cloud deployment modes, the segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the global industry. However, a lack of cybersecurity knowledge, combined with lower IT standards across industries, may limit the growth of the global software defined perimeter market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: CHKP], Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, RSA LLC, Fortinet Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Certes Networks Inc, Catbird Networks Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Global Blind Spot Solutions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blind-spot-solutions-market
Global Condiments Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/condiments-market
Global Conformal Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/conformal-coatings-market
Global Consumer Genomics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/consumer-genomics-market
Global Geospatial Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/geospatial-analytics-market
Global Adhesive Films Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-films-market
Global Advanced Functional Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-functional-materials-market
Global Agricultural Harvester Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-harvester-market
Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amphibious-landing-craft-market
Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anti-slip-coatings-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]research.com
Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.