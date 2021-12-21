Anti-Drone Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players – Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Lockheed Martin

Latest released the research study on Anti-Drone Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Anti-Drone Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Anti-Drone. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (United States), Dedrone (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group LCC (Switzerland), Drone Shield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (United States),

Anti-Drone Market Overview:

Anti-drone technology is used to keep the air space secure from inadvertent and uncalled incidences of air intrusion amid. Governments across the globe have outlined stringent regulations owing to increasing number of commercial drone operations. For instance, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates that by 2022, there will be 2.9 million drones flying in the United States. Hence, with an aim to protect people from potentially concealed explosives and other hazardous incidents the United States government is now mandating all civilian drones to add external IDs. Further, increasing demand from emerging economies owing to rise in the terrorism and illicit activities expected to drive the demand for anti-drone technology.

Anti-Drone Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

Type (Detection System, Detection and Disruption), Application (Detection (Radar, Sensors, Others), Detection & Disruption), Industry Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronics)

Market Trend:

Development in the UAV Mitigation Technologies

Emphasizing On Development Larger Payload Capacities for UAV

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Anti-Drones from Defense Sector amid Incidence of Drone Intrusion

Rise in Cases of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones

Challenges:

Development of Economical Anti-Drones for Commercial Use

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Anti-Drone Technology from Emerging Economies

Growing Dispute among Rival Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

