Smart Stores Market is Going To Boom | Intel, Amazon Web Services, Tuya

Latest released the research study on Smart Stores Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

Major Players in This Report Include: Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Tuya (China), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Cisco Systems (United States), Fujitsu Global (Japan), Huawei (China), IBM (United States), Innova (Turkey)

Smart Stores Market Overview:

Smart store means a brick-and-mortar retail establishment using smart technologies solutions. In recent times, many Omni channel retailers are moving towards the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the productivity of store space & inventory and to attract more customers to their stores. These technologies offers various benefits like inventory tracking, AR/VR for trying up cloths, smart payments, and many more. However, these advanced technologies also help consumers to find their stuff faster and easier, which will further fuel the growth for the smart stores market.

Smart Stores Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

Technology (Extended Reality, Robotics, IoT & Smart Equipment, Automation & Analytics, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), End-user (Supermarkets, Brand Stores, Exclusive Shops, Other), Component (Hardware, Software)

Market Trend:

Increasing Use of AR & VR for Virtually Trying Products is Gaining Much Popularity

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Technological Solutions to Offer Immersive Shopping Experience, Build Brand Recall and Customer Loyalty

The Consumersâ€™ Inclination towards the Shopping from Retailer Stores that Use Automation Technology

Challenges:

Challenges Associated with Card Scanning Technologies

Opportunities:

Emerging Leisure Retail Stores in Urban and Metropolitan Regions

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Stores Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

