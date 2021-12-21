India Baby Care Products Market To Be Driven By The Rising Concerns About The Health And Wellness Of Babies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Baby Care Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India baby care products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, and metropolitan cities. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15%

Forecast Market Size (2026): INR 25,373 crore

The baby care products industry in India is being driven by the rising awareness about the health and well-being of babies. At the time of birth, babies are delicate and sensitive, as a result, products such as no-tears shampoo, baby soaps, baby lotion, baby powder, baby oil, baby laundry detergent, and petroleum jelly, among others, are necessary for babies. Therefore, the heightened demand for these products has been providing impetus to the market growth. Over the forecast period, factors such as increasing disposable incomes of parents, rising standards of living and robust economic growth of India are expected to propel the market growth significantly. The increasing birth rates and rising number of supermarkets/hypermarkets in the country are further predicted to aid the market growth in the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Baby products are the items which are intended to be used for infant or babies under three years of age. These products are used for cleansing, nourishing and protecting babies from the external environment as they are soft and delicate. Baby shampoo, baby oil, baby powder, and baby soap, among others, are some of the examples of baby care products that are specially formulated to be mild and non-irritating.

The types of baby care products are:

Baby Toiletries

Baby Skin Care Products

Bath Products

Baby Hair Care Products

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is categorised into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others

The EMR report looks into the metropolitan cities of India baby care products market:

Mumbai

Chennai

Delhi-NCR

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Bangalore

Pune

Ahmedabad

Others

Market Trends

The increasing innovations in baby skin care products is likely to be the key trend in the baby care products market in India. These baby skin care innovations include toxin-free newborn baby creams, baby sun stick, and sustainable plant-based baby skin care products, among others. The body butter for babies, which comes in a variety of flavours, is another trendy item in India. The rising demand for these products is expected to boost the market growth. The rising culture of dual-working parents is further expected to push the demand for new and innovative baby care products due to enhanced disposable incomes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Proctor and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Limited, Pigeon India Private Limited, and Artsana India Private Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

