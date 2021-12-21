Intent Based Networking Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, A10 Networks

Latest released the research study on Global Intent Based Networking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intent Based Networking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intent Based Networking The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Juniper Networks Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China),Pluribus Networks (United States),A10 Networks (United States),FireMon LLC (United States),Cerium Networks (United States),Veriflow Systems (United States),Fortinet Inc. (United States),Indeni Ltd. (United States),

Intent Based Networking Market Definition:

The industry growth is due to the increasing demand for shortening network infrastructure deployment time. Intent-based networking (IBN) is an intelligent network deployed to automate enterprise networking tasks using machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI), and network orchestration in the IT industry. Intent-based networking (IBN) is an emerging technology of intelligent or modern networking. It is a part of networking software that is used to design, plan, operate, and implement networks to enhance network agility and availability. It reduces manual operation to the minimum. IBN offers a significant shift from traditional networking. The IBN system is similar to software-defined networking, wherein enterprise hardware is logically separated from the software network.

Market Trend:

Demand for reducing network infrastructure delivery time

Capability to eliminate human errors in enterprise network configurations

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption of virtual and Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Growing demand for reducing network downtime

Market Opportunities:

Changing customer preferences are enabling enterprises to align their network infrastructure continuously and dynamically

The Global Intent Based Networking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing), Component (Software, Networking Hardware (Routers, Switches, Firewall), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intent Based Networking Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intent Based Networking market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intent Based Networking Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intent Based Networking

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intent Based Networking Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intent Based Networking market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Intent Based Networking Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Intent Based Networking Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

