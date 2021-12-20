Microlearning Platforms Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Microlearning Platforms Market Insights, forecast to 2026” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Microlearning Platforms Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Axonify Inc. (Canada), Qstream, Inc. (United States), Gnowbe Group Ltd (United States), EdApp Inc. (United States), Tovuti LMS (United States), Auzmor (United States), Kahoot! (Norway), LearnUpon (Ireland), InspireOne Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Code of Talent (United States)

Microlearning platforms are corporate learning solutions employed by HR and learning and development (L&D) departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, to name a few. Increasing demand for training desk less and mobile workers across industries and growing need for skills-based and result-oriented training among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the global microlearning platforms market.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Information Technology and Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Others (Travel and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, and Life Sciences)), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Component (Solution, Services, Consulting and Implementation, Support and Maintenance)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Microlearning Platform for Gamification of Training and Education

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Training Deskless and Mobile Workers Across Industries

Upsurging Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training Among Enterprises

Challenges:

Lack of Impetus Among Learners

Lack of Awareness Regarding Microlearning Benefits

Opportunities:

Increasing Traction for Personalized and Adaptive Microlearning

Growing Usage of AR, VR, AI, and Machine Learning, and Mobile Technology

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Microlearning Platforms Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Microlearning Platforms market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Microlearning Platforms Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Microlearning Platforms

Chapter 4: Presenting the Microlearning Platforms Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Microlearning Platforms market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Thanks for reading this article

