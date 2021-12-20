Sports And Fitness Goods Market – Massive Growth Ahead | CrossFit, Equinox Holdings, Gold’s Gym

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Sports And Fitness Goods Market Insights, forecast to 2026” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Sports And Fitness Goods Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc. (United States), CrossFit Inc. (United States), Equinox Holdings, Inc. (United States), Goldâ€™s Gym (United States) , Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan) , Life Time Fitness, Inc. (United States), Mcfit Global Group Gmbh (Germany), Planet Fitness, Inc. (United States), Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Virgin Active Limited (United Kingdom), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States), Torque Fitness LLC (United States),

Sport and fitness goods are meant to be used by fitness enthusiast, athletes and fashion aficionados in order to maintain and improve their overall health. There has been significant rise in number of people joining fitness centers with figure stood up to 62 million in United States alone in 2018 and also the country accounts for over 47 billion sporting goods store sales supplementing the growth of sports and fitness goods market. Sport and fitness goods comprises of exercising equipment such as Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment. In addition, other physical fitness activities such as racquet sports, skating, swimming and others. Cardiovascular gym equipment is dominating the market owing to increasing prevalence of disease such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease as it helps in reducing excess body fat and regulate heart rate.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

Type (Gymnasiums, Yoga, Handball sports, Racquet sports, Skating, Swimming, Others), Application (Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public Institutions, Residential Use, Others), By End User (Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Commercial Users, Others), By Fitness Goods (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail), By Age Group (35 & Younger, 35-54, 55 & Older)

Market Trends:

Growing Awareness for Weight Management Owing to Rise in Number of Obese Population

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Fitness and Sport Clubs

Rising Sport Culture and Fashion Industry Coupled With Favorable Government Initiatives

Challenges:

Producing Eco Friendly and sustainable products

Growing Market for Counter Lift Products

Opportunities:

Growing Acceptance in Millennials

Growing Inclination towards Healthy Living

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Sports And Fitness Goods Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sports And Fitness Goods market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sports And Fitness Goods Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sports And Fitness Goods

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sports And Fitness Goods Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sports And Fitness Goods market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

