HVDC Transmission Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027-, Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global HVDC Transmission market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global HVDC Transmission market. The authors of the report have segmented the global HVDC Transmission market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global HVDC Transmission market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global HVDC Transmission market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global HVDC Transmission market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global HVDC Transmission market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HVDC Transmission Market Research Report: ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), Hitachi (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), NR Electric (China), Prysmian Group (Italy), American Superconductor (US), LS Industrial (Korea), C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

Global HVDC Transmission Market by Type: Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other )

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

Global HVDC Transmission Market by Application: Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other

The global HVDC Transmission market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global HVDC Transmission market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global HVDC Transmission market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global HVDC Transmission market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global HVDC Transmission market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global HVDC Transmission market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the HVDC Transmission market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global HVDC Transmission market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the HVDC Transmission market growth and competition?

TOC

1 HVDC Transmission Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HVDC Transmission 1.2 HVDC Transmission Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027 1.2.2 Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) 1.2.3 Voltage Source Converter (VSC) 1.2.4 Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based) 1.3 HVDC Transmission Segment by Application 1.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1.3.2 Underground Power Transmission 1.3.3 Grid Interconnection 1.3.4 Offshore Power Transmission 1.3.5 Other 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 1.4.1 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global HVDC Transmission Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region 1.5.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1.5.2 North America HVDC Transmission Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5.3 Europe HVDC Transmission Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5.4 China HVDC Transmission Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5.5 Japan HVDC Transmission Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 HVDC Transmission Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global HVDC Transmission Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers HVDC Transmission Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 HVDC Transmission Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.6.1 HVDC Transmission Market Concentration Rate 2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest HVDC Transmission Players Market Share by Revenue 2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of HVDC Transmission Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America HVDC Transmission Production 3.4.1 North America HVDC Transmission Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 3.4.2 North America HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe HVDC Transmission Production 3.5.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 3.5.2 Europe HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China HVDC Transmission Production 3.6.1 China HVDC Transmission Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 3.6.2 China HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan HVDC Transmission Production 3.7.1 Japan HVDC Transmission Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 3.7.2 Japan HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption by Region 4.1 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption by Region 4.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption by Region 4.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America 4.2.1 North America HVDC Transmission Consumption by Country 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe 4.3.1 Europe HVDC Transmission Consumption by Country 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific 4.4.1 Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America 4.5.1 Latin America HVDC Transmission Consumption by Country 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global HVDC Transmission Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global HVDC Transmission Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global HVDC Transmission Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 ABB (Switzerland) 7.1.1 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.1.2 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.1.3 ABB (Switzerland) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.1.4 ABB (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served 7.1.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Siemens (Germany) 7.2.1 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.2.2 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.2.3 Siemens (Germany) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.2.4 Siemens (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served 7.2.5 Siemens (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 General Electric (US) 7.3.1 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.3.2 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.3.3 General Electric (US) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.3.4 General Electric (US) Main Business and Markets Served 7.3.5 General Electric (US) Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Toshiba (Japan) 7.4.1 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.4.2 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.4.3 Toshiba (Japan) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.4.4 Toshiba (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served 7.4.5 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) 7.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served 7.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Nexans (France) 7.6.1 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.6.2 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.6.3 Nexans (France) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.6.4 Nexans (France) Main Business and Markets Served 7.6.5 Nexans (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 NKT A/S (Denmark) 7.7.1 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.7.2 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.7.3 NKT A/S (Denmark) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.7.4 NKT A/S (Denmark) Main Business and Markets Served 7.7.5 NKT A/S (Denmark) Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Hitachi (Japan) 7.8.1 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.8.2 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.8.3 Hitachi (Japan) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.8.4 Hitachi (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served 7.7.5 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) 7.9.1 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.9.2 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.9.3 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.9.4 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served 7.9.5 Sumitomo Electric (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Schneider Electric (France) 7.10.1 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.10.2 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.10.3 Schneider Electric (France) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.10.4 Schneider Electric (France) Main Business and Markets Served 7.10.5 Schneider Electric (France) Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 NR Electric (China) 7.11.1 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.11.2 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.11.3 NR Electric (China) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.11.4 NR Electric (China) Main Business and Markets Served 7.11.5 NR Electric (China) Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Prysmian Group (Italy) 7.12.1 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.12.2 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.12.3 Prysmian Group (Italy) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.12.4 Prysmian Group (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served 7.12.5 Prysmian Group (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 American Superconductor (US) 7.13.1 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.13.2 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.13.3 American Superconductor (US) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.13.4 American Superconductor (US) Main Business and Markets Served 7.13.5 American Superconductor (US) Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 LS Industrial (Korea) 7.14.1 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.14.2 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.14.3 LS Industrial (Korea) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.14.4 LS Industrial (Korea) Main Business and Markets Served 7.14.5 LS Industrial (Korea) Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) 7.15.1 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Corporation Information 7.15.2 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Product Portfolio 7.15.3 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 7.15.4 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Main Business and Markets Served 7.15.5 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China) Recent Developments/Updates 8 HVDC Transmission Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 HVDC Transmission Key Raw Materials Analysis 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HVDC Transmission 8.4 HVDC Transmission Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 HVDC Transmission Distributors List 9.3 HVDC Transmission Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 HVDC Transmission Industry Trends 10.2 HVDC Transmission Growth Drivers 10.3 HVDC Transmission Market Challenges 10.4 HVDC Transmission Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of HVDC Transmission by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan HVDC Transmission Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of HVDC Transmission 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of HVDC Transmission by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of HVDC Transmission by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of HVDC Transmission by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of HVDC Transmission by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of HVDC Transmission by Type (2022-2027) 13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of HVDC Transmission by Type (2022-2027) 13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of HVDC Transmission by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of HVDC Transmission by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

