Personal Care Products Packaging Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Colgate-Palmolive Company, Amcor, Amcor Limited

A newly published report titled “(Personal Care Products Packaging Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Care Products Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Care Products Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Care Products Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Care Products Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Care Products Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Care Products Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Amcor, Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer, Saint-Gobain, Sonoco Products Company, Bormioli Rocco Group, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Mondi plc, Ampac Holding, Crown Holdings, WestRock Company, Albea Group, Aptar Group, Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, HCT Packaging, RPC Group.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Paper

Flexible Packaging

Metal

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Bath and Shower

Cosmetics

Others



The Personal Care Products Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Care Products Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Care Products Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Care Products Packaging

1.2 Personal Care Products Packaging Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Materials (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Rigid Plastic

1.2.3 Glass

1.2.4 Paper

1.2.5 Flexible Packaging

1.2.6 Metal

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Personal Care Products Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Hair Care

1.3.4 Bath and Shower

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Care Products Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Personal Care Products Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Personal Care Products Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Personal Care Products Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Personal Care Products Packaging Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Personal Care Products Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Personal Care Products Packaging Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Personal Care Products Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Care Products Packaging Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Personal Care Products Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Personal Care Products Packaging Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Products Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Products Packaging Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Materials

4.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Price by Materials (2016-2021)

5 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Care Products Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.1.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Corporation Information

6.1.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Amcor

6.2.1 Amcor Corporation Information

6.2.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Amcor Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Amcor Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Amcor Limited

6.3.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information

6.3.2 Amcor Limited Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Amcor Limited Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Amcor Limited Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Amcor Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Ardagh Group

6.4.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ardagh Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Ardagh Group Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ardagh Group Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Ardagh Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Gerresheimer

6.5.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

6.5.2 Gerresheimer Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Gerresheimer Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Gerresheimer Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Gerresheimer Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Saint-Gobain

6.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Saint-Gobain Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Saint-Gobain Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Sonoco Products Company

6.6.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sonoco Products Company Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Sonoco Products Company Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Sonoco Products Company Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Bormioli Rocco Group

6.8.1 Bormioli Rocco Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Bormioli Rocco Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Bormioli Rocco Group Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Bormioli Rocco Group Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Bormioli Rocco Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

6.9.1 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Mondi plc

6.10.1 Mondi plc Corporation Information

6.10.2 Mondi plc Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Mondi plc Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Mondi plc Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Mondi plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ampac Holding

6.11.1 Ampac Holding Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ampac Holding Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ampac Holding Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ampac Holding Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ampac Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Crown Holdings

6.12.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

6.12.2 Crown Holdings Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Crown Holdings Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Crown Holdings Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 WestRock Company

6.13.1 WestRock Company Corporation Information

6.13.2 WestRock Company Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 WestRock Company Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 WestRock Company Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.13.5 WestRock Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Albea Group

6.14.1 Albea Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Albea Group Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Albea Group Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Albea Group Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Albea Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Aptar Group

6.15.1 Aptar Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Aptar Group Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Aptar Group Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Aptar Group Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Aptar Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Fusion Packaging

6.16.1 Fusion Packaging Corporation Information

6.16.2 Fusion Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Fusion Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Fusion Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Fusion Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 HCP Packaging

6.17.1 HCP Packaging Corporation Information

6.17.2 HCP Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 HCP Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 HCP Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.17.5 HCP Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 HCT Packaging

6.18.1 HCT Packaging Corporation Information

6.18.2 HCT Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 HCT Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 HCT Packaging Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.18.5 HCT Packaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 RPC Group.

6.19.1 RPC Group. Corporation Information

6.19.2 RPC Group. Personal Care Products Packaging Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 RPC Group. Personal Care Products Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 RPC Group. Personal Care Products Packaging Product Portfolio

6.19.5 RPC Group. Recent Developments/Updates

7 Personal Care Products Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Personal Care Products Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Care Products Packaging

7.4 Personal Care Products Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Personal Care Products Packaging Distributors List

8.3 Personal Care Products Packaging Customers

9 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Dynamics

9.1 Personal Care Products Packaging Industry Trends

9.2 Personal Care Products Packaging Growth Drivers

9.3 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Challenges

9.4 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Materials

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Care Products Packaging by Materials (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Care Products Packaging by Materials (2022-2027)

10.2 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Care Products Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Care Products Packaging by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Personal Care Products Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Care Products Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Care Products Packaging by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

