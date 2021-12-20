Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | 3M, AkzoNobel, BASF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, AkzoNobel, BASF, Hempel, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Dow Chemical, Wacker Chemie, Ashland, Clariant International, Diamond Vogel Paints, Jotun, RPM International, Royal DSM, Solvay, Sono-Tek, Carpoly, DAW SE

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-Based Coatings

Solvent-Based Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy

Automotive

Others



The Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings

1.2 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-Based Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coatings

1.3 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Energy

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hempel

7.4.1 Hempel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hempel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hempel Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hempel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kansai Paints

7.5.1 Kansai Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kansai Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kansai Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kansai Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kansai Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nippon Paints

7.6.1 Nippon Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nippon Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nippon Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nippon Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nippon Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PPG Industries

7.7.1 PPG Industries Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 PPG Industries Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PPG Industries Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 The Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 The Sherwin-Williams Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Sherwin-Williams Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 The Sherwin-Williams Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 The Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 The Dow Chemical

7.9.1 The Dow Chemical Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 The Dow Chemical Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 The Dow Chemical Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 The Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wacker Chemie

7.10.1 Wacker Chemie Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wacker Chemie Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wacker Chemie Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wacker Chemie Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ashland

7.11.1 Ashland Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ashland Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ashland Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Clariant International

7.12.1 Clariant International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Clariant International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Clariant International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Clariant International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Clariant International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Diamond Vogel Paints

7.13.1 Diamond Vogel Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Diamond Vogel Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Diamond Vogel Paints Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Diamond Vogel Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Diamond Vogel Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jotun

7.14.1 Jotun Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jotun Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jotun Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 RPM International

7.15.1 RPM International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.15.2 RPM International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 RPM International Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 RPM International Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 RPM International Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Royal DSM

7.16.1 Royal DSM Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.16.2 Royal DSM Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Royal DSM Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Solvay

7.17.1 Solvay Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.17.2 Solvay Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Solvay Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Sono-Tek

7.18.1 Sono-Tek Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sono-Tek Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Sono-Tek Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Sono-Tek Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Sono-Tek Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Carpoly

7.19.1 Carpoly Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.19.2 Carpoly Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Carpoly Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Carpoly Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Carpoly Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 DAW SE

7.20.1 DAW SE Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Corporation Information

7.20.2 DAW SE Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Product Portfolio

7.20.3 DAW SE Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 DAW SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 DAW SE Recent Developments/Updates

8 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings

8.4 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Anti-corrosion and Corrosion Resistant Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”