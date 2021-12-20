Starch-based Bioplastics Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome

“

A newly published report titled “(Starch-based Bioplastics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Starch-based Bioplastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome, Novamont S.P.A, NatureWorks LLC, Corbion, BASF SE, Biobag International, Cardia Bioplastics, Toray Industries, Braskem S.A

Market Segmentation by Product:

Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics

Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics

Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics

Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Automotive Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others



The Starch-based Bioplastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.3 Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.4 Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.5 Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)

1.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Rigid Packaging

1.3.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Agriculture & Horticulture

1.3.6 Consumer Goods

1.3.7 Automotive Transport

1.3.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.9 Building & Construction

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Starch-based Bioplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Starch-based Bioplastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Starch-based Bioplastics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Starch-based Bioplastics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Starch-based Bioplastics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Production

3.4.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Production

3.5.1 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Starch-based Bioplastics Production

3.6.1 China Starch-based Bioplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Starch-based Bioplastics Production

3.7.1 Japan Starch-based Bioplastics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Biome Bioplastics

7.1.1 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Biome Bioplastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Innovia Films

7.2.1 Innovia Films Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Innovia Films Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Innovia Films Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Innovia Films Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Innovia Films Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Greenhome

7.3.1 Greenhome Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Greenhome Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Greenhome Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Greenhome Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Greenhome Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Novamont S.P.A

7.4.1 Novamont S.P.A Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Novamont S.P.A Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Novamont S.P.A Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Novamont S.P.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Novamont S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NatureWorks LLC

7.5.1 NatureWorks LLC Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 NatureWorks LLC Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NatureWorks LLC Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NatureWorks LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NatureWorks LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Corbion

7.6.1 Corbion Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Corbion Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Corbion Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Corbion Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Corbion Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BASF SE

7.7.1 BASF SE Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF SE Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BASF SE Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Biobag International

7.8.1 Biobag International Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Biobag International Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Biobag International Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Biobag International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Biobag International Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Cardia Bioplastics

7.9.1 Cardia Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cardia Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Cardia Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Cardia Bioplastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Cardia Bioplastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Toray Industries

7.10.1 Toray Industries Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toray Industries Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Toray Industries Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Braskem S.A

7.11.1 Braskem S.A Starch-based Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Braskem S.A Starch-based Bioplastics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Braskem S.A Starch-based Bioplastics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Braskem S.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Braskem S.A Recent Developments/Updates

8 Starch-based Bioplastics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Starch-based Bioplastics

8.4 Starch-based Bioplastics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Distributors List

9.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Industry Trends

10.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Growth Drivers

10.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Challenges

10.4 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Starch-based Bioplastics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Starch-based Bioplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Starch-based Bioplastics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Starch-based Bioplastics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Starch-based Bioplastics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Starch-based Bioplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Starch-based Bioplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Starch-based Bioplastics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Starch-based Bioplastics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

