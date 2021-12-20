Low Voltage Drives Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Low Voltage Drives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low Voltage Drives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low Voltage Drives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low Voltage Drives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low Voltage Drives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low Voltage Drives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low Voltage Drives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Danfoss A/S, YASKAWA Electric Corp., SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG, Nidec Control Techniques Ltd., KEB Automation KG, General Electric Co.

Market Segmentation by Product:

0.75-2.1 kW

2.2-7.4 kW

7.5-45 kW

46-75 kW

76-110 kW

111-375 kW

Above 375 kW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater

Commercial HVAC

Power Generation

Metallurgy

Infrastructure

Automotive



The Low Voltage Drives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low Voltage Drives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low Voltage Drives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Low Voltage Drives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low Voltage Drives

1.2 Low Voltage Drives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 0.75-2.1 kW

1.2.3 2.2-7.4 kW

1.2.4 7.5-45 kW

1.2.5 46-75 kW

1.2.6 76-110 kW

1.2.7 111-375 kW

1.2.8 Above 375 kW

1.3 Low Voltage Drives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Water & Wastewater

1.3.5 Commercial HVAC

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Metallurgy

1.3.8 Infrastructure

1.3.9 Automotive

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Low Voltage Drives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Low Voltage Drives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Low Voltage Drives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Low Voltage Drives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Low Voltage Drives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Low Voltage Drives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Low Voltage Drives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Low Voltage Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Low Voltage Drives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Low Voltage Drives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Low Voltage Drives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Low Voltage Drives Production

3.4.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Low Voltage Drives Production

3.5.1 Europe Low Voltage Drives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Low Voltage Drives Production

3.6.1 China Low Voltage Drives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Low Voltage Drives Production

3.7.1 Japan Low Voltage Drives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Low Voltage Drives Production

3.8.1 South Korea Low Voltage Drives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Low Voltage Drives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Low Voltage Drives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Low Voltage Drives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB Ltd.

7.1.1 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Schneider Electric

7.2.1 Schneider Electric Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.2.2 Schneider Electric Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Schneider Electric Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Siemens Ltd

7.3.1 Siemens Ltd Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens Ltd Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Siemens Ltd Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Siemens Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Siemens Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rockwell Automation

7.4.1 Rockwell Automation Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rockwell Automation Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rockwell Automation Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Danfoss A/S

7.5.1 Danfoss A/S Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Danfoss A/S Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Danfoss A/S Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Danfoss A/S Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Danfoss A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 YASKAWA Electric Corp.

7.6.1 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.6.2 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 YASKAWA Electric Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG

7.7.1 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.7.2 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd.

7.8.1 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nidec Control Techniques Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KEB Automation KG

7.9.1 KEB Automation KG Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.9.2 KEB Automation KG Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KEB Automation KG Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KEB Automation KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KEB Automation KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 General Electric Co.

7.10.1 General Electric Co. Low Voltage Drives Corporation Information

7.10.2 General Electric Co. Low Voltage Drives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 General Electric Co. Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 General Electric Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 General Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Low Voltage Drives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Low Voltage Drives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low Voltage Drives

8.4 Low Voltage Drives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Low Voltage Drives Distributors List

9.3 Low Voltage Drives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Low Voltage Drives Industry Trends

10.2 Low Voltage Drives Growth Drivers

10.3 Low Voltage Drives Market Challenges

10.4 Low Voltage Drives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Voltage Drives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Low Voltage Drives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Low Voltage Drives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage Drives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage Drives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage Drives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage Drives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Voltage Drives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Low Voltage Drives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Low Voltage Drives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage Drives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

