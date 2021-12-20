Glass Adhesives Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, B. Fuller Company, Ashland Inc.

“

A newly published report titled “(Glass Adhesives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, B. Fuller Company, Ashland Inc., Dymax Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, The Dow Chemical Company, Bohle Group, KIWO, ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd., Sika A.G

Market Segmentation by Product:

UV Curable Acrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Furniture

Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Industrial

Others



The Glass Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glass Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Adhesives

1.2 Glass Adhesives Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Glass Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Materials 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 UV Curable Acrylate

1.2.3 Silicone

1.2.4 UV Curable Epoxy

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Glass Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Furniture

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glass Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glass Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glass Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glass Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glass Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glass Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glass Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glass Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glass Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glass Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glass Adhesives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glass Adhesives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glass Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glass Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glass Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China Glass Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glass Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan Glass Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glass Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glass Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Materials

5.1 Global Glass Adhesives Production Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glass Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glass Adhesives Price by Materials (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glass Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.1.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 B. Fuller Company

7.2.1 B. Fuller Company Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.2.2 B. Fuller Company Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 B. Fuller Company Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 B. Fuller Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 B. Fuller Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashland Inc.

7.3.1 Ashland Inc. Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Inc. Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashland Inc. Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ashland Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dymax Corporation

7.4.1 Dymax Corporation Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dymax Corporation Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dymax Corporation Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dymax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dymax Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 3M Company

7.5.1 3M Company Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Company Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 3M Company Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 3M Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Permabond Engineering Adhesives

7.6.1 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 The Dow Chemical Company

7.7.1 The Dow Chemical Company Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.7.2 The Dow Chemical Company Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 The Dow Chemical Company Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 The Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bohle Group

7.8.1 Bohle Group Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bohle Group Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bohle Group Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Bohle Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bohle Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KIWO

7.9.1 KIWO Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.9.2 KIWO Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KIWO Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KIWO Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KIWO Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.10.2 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sika A.G

7.11.1 Sika A.G Glass Adhesives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sika A.G Glass Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sika A.G Glass Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sika A.G Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sika A.G Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glass Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Adhesives

8.4 Glass Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glass Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Glass Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glass Adhesives Industry Trends

10.2 Glass Adhesives Growth Drivers

10.3 Glass Adhesives Market Challenges

10.4 Glass Adhesives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Adhesives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glass Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glass Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glass Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glass Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glass Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glass Adhesives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glass Adhesives by Country

13 Forecast by Materials and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glass Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glass Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glass Adhesives by Materials (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glass Adhesives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

