Connected Bulb Market May Set New Growth Story | Osram Sylvania, Philips, Ilumi Solutions
Connected Bulb Comprehensive Study by Application (Residential Sector, Industrial Sector, Commercial Sector), Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026
The latest study released on the Global Connected Bulb Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Bulb market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Cree (United States),Osram Sylvania (United States),Philips (Netherlands),GE Lighting (United States),Belkin (United States),LiFi Labs (United States),Wink Labs Inc (United States),Ilumi Solutions Inc (Hong Kong)
Definition and Brief Information about Connected Bulb:
The globally connected bulb market is expected to high in the forecasted period due to increased demand from outdoor lighting applications. A connected bulb is an internet-capable LED light bulb that allows lighting to be customized, scheduled and controlled remotely. Several industry giants have collaborated to provide wireless technology that offers seamless connectivity and operability among IoT-type devices. Connected bulbs work very efficiently and are more durable than incandescent bulbs. These bulbs along with smart appliances offer end-users numerous benefits like reduced energy costs, remote access, safety, and a better quality of living.
Market Trends:
- Increasing Awareness about Energy Saving Among Government and Consumers
- Modernization and Infrastructure Developments Worldwide
Market Drivers:
- Rising Demand For Intelligent Lighting Solutions
- Growing Requirement Of Energy Efficient Lighting
Market Opportunities:
- Growing Number of Smart City Projects
- Development Of Various Technology in Lighting Solutions
The Global Connected Bulb Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Residential Sector, Industrial Sector, Commercial Sector), Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Bulb Market:
- Chapter 1 – Executive Summary
- Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Connected Bulb Market
- Chapter 3 – Connected Bulb Market – Type Analysis
- Chapter 4 – Connected Bulb Market – Application/End-User Analysis
- Chapter 5 – Connected Bulb Market – Geographical Analysis
- Chapter 6 – Connected Bulb Market – Competitive Analysis
- Chapter 7 – Company Profiles
- Chapter 8 – Connected Bulb Industry Analysis
- Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy
- Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights
- Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology
